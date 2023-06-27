BHG Financial, a National Partner of Make-a-Wish, Announces $250,000 Donation for 2023

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / BHG Financial (BHG) announced a milestone in its multi-year partnership with Make-A-Wish®, the global organization responsible for creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. As a testament to BHG's commitment, the company presented a donation of $250,000 to Make-A-Wish as a national partner for 2023.

Pictured from left to right: Al Crawford, Danielle Walker, Norm Wedderburn, Tyler Crawford, Katie Barnes, Juan Carlos-Ortigosa, and Eric Castro.

"Make-A-Wish comes from a very magical place. It is an honor for BHG to play a part in granting special and personal wishes for children going through so much. Our partnership with Make-a-Wish is one of the most rewarding and important ways BHG can help give back," says Eric Castro, co-founder of BHG.

At BHG, giving back is an integral part of the company's identity. A core value of the company's culture is "leading with love," which encompasses genuine care for one another through acts of generosity, compassion, and fostering a sense of community. With this guiding principle in mind, the partnership with Make-A-Wish holds immense significance. Make-A-Wish has been fulfilling the dreams of children facing critical illnesses for years, bringing joy and hope into their lives during challenging times. By granting wishes and supporting this remarkable organization, BHG strives to uphold its values of creating a more compassionate community.

"The best partnerships create something bigger than each can offer on their own, and that is exactly what this partnership with BHG Financial does for Make-A-Wish. It is more than just a donation; it is a commitment to help change the lives of children battling critical illnesses in unique ways that encompass thinking outside the box," says Norm Wedderburn, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

BHG employees have witnessed firsthand the profound transformation a wish can bring to a child's life. Since the onset of the relationship in 2020, BHG has been dedicated to fulfilling wishes and encouraging employee engagement in all aspects of the partnership. With each experience, the number of volunteers that are eager to get involved continues to grow across the regional offices of South Florida and Syracuse. This powerful impact on the children and those involved is one of the many reasons why BHG is unwaveringly committed to sustaining the exceptional partnership with Make-A-Wish.

Contact Information:

Jasmine Heard

Communications Coordinator

jheard@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763918/BHG-Financial-a-National-Partner-of-Make-a-Wish-Announces-250000-Donation-for-2023