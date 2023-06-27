PayRetailers, the leading payment processor in Latin America, has integrated PIX, the flagship payment system of Brazil, into its all-in-one payment platform. PIX is a real-time payment system introduced by the Central Bank of Brazil in November 2020. This integration marks a significant milestone in the transformation of the payment landscape and has been inspiring a regional shift.

The key to PIX's success?

With over 126 million users, 24 billion transactions, and an average of 66 million daily operations, PIX has become the preferred payment method in Brazil. Its success lies in its widespread adoption across all types of businesses, enabling seamless and instant transactions for everyday payments. Whether it's buying a "milho" on a beach in Rio de Janeiro or a caipirinha in Fortaleza, PIX has become synonymous with convenience and reliability.

PayRetailers understands the immense potential of PIX and has integrated it for the benefit of its merchants, adapting to the specific needs of Brazilians. By offering PIX as an instant payment method, PayRetailers is working on local strategies so that international businesses can take advantage of the extensive Latin American user base and provide them with efficient and secure payment systems, just like the one in Brazil.

Harness the Advantages of PIX Integration with PayRetailers

With PIX integrated into a robust payment platform like PayRetailers, merchants can reduce bureaucratic obstacles, improve control over shared data, and streamline their operations. The 24/7 availability of the system eliminates delays associated with traditional payment methods, ensuring faster and seamless transactions for both merchants and customers.

Furthermore, PIX addresses security concerns by establishing a trusted environment for instant online transactions. Customers no longer need to share their card details, which generates trust and peace of mind. The integration of PayRetailers with PIX ensures that merchants can offer their customers a secure and convenient payment experience, fostering loyalty and trust, reducing risks, and increasing sales.

In this way, PIX represents a great opportunity for cross-border merchants with over 45 million users and its real-time transaction system, which is faster for making digital payments, thus increasing the online purchase of goods and services by Brazilian consumers.

Moreover, several industries benefit from this method, particularly the iGaming industry, which is strongly represented in Brazil. This year, Brazil hosted the SiGMA Américas event in São Paulo, where PayRetailers had the great opportunity to connect with merchants and industry leaders in gaming and showcase the benefits of its solution for Latin American market players.

Inspiring Other Economies

The impact of PIX extends beyond Brazil, inspiring other Latin American economies to explore similar instant payment systems. By leading the way in adopting this transformative technology, PayRetailers is laying the groundwork for further growth and innovation in the region's payment ecosystem.

Currently, countries like Mexico and Colombia are taking the first steps towards implementing immediate digital transfer systems (SPI) similar to PIX in Brazil. The goal is to replicate the secure environment and peace of mind that this method provides to both users and businesses across all industries.

As PayRetailers continues to evolve in the dynamic Brazilian market, merchants can rely on its comprehensive payment solutions to drive business growth and capitalize on the potential of PIX. With PayRetailers as their trusted partner, merchants gain access to cutting-edge payment technologies and the ability to offer their customers a seamless and secure payment experience.

Click here to learn more about how PayRetailers is revolutionizing the Brazilian market with its PIX integration and explore the comprehensive payment solutions available.

Contacts:

press@payretailers.com