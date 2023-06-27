Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.06.23
15:43 Uhr
5,900 Euro
-0,050
-0,84 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9006,00018:33
5,9506,00018:29
PR Newswire
27.06.2023 | 18:12
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

27 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 130,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 503.617. The highest price paid per share was 508.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 499.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0159% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 491,181,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 815,863,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

31

508.400

16:12:56

214

508.400

16:12:56

173

508.400

16:12:56

127

508.400

16:12:56

95

508.400

16:12:56

223

508.400

16:12:56

1820

508.200

16:10:22

1784

508.000

16:05:06

9

508.400

16:01:38

1686

508.400

16:01:38

149

508.200

15:56:29

246

508.200

15:56:29

1231

508.200

15:56:29

1108

508.200

15:55:16

371

508.200

15:55:16

1749

508.000

15:51:39

1690

506.800

15:49:28

1639

506.000

15:41:08

1644

506.200

15:40:45

1702

506.400

15:40:21

202

506.000

15:40:08

256

506.000

15:40:08

1683

505.400

15:35:00

24

505.400

15:35:00

1816

505.400

15:32:00

1753

505.200

15:28:07

1493

504.200

15:20:55

196

504.400

15:11:20

1426

504.400

15:11:20

1786

505.000

15:07:12

630

505.200

15:02:57

636

505.200

15:02:57

492

505.200

15:02:57

64

505.400

15:02:57

1293

505.400

15:02:57

531

505.400

15:02:57

800

505.600

15:01:55

1592

504.800

14:53:29

1683

505.000

14:53:29

8

504.200

14:51:09

635

503.000

14:47:59

1140

503.000

14:47:59

1758

503.000

14:44:13

567

503.200

14:43:18

223

503.200

14:43:18

195

503.200

14:43:18

463

503.200

14:42:18

491

503.200

14:42:18

1650

503.000

14:40:37

441

503.200

14:35:38

864

503.200

14:35:38

1066

503.000

14:32:43

398

503.000

14:32:43

1520

502.800

14:31:16

318

503.000

14:30:58

15

503.000

14:30:58

936

503.000

14:30:58

1120

503.000

14:30:58

490

503.200

14:29:39

242

503.200

14:29:38

490

503.200

14:29:38

1696

503.000

14:10:55

1646

502.600

14:04:44

64

503.200

14:01:04

1440

503.200

14:01:04

279

503.400

13:59:04

1200

503.400

13:59:04

1200

503.400

13:57:50

391

503.400

13:57:50

1200

503.400

13:53:02

578

503.400

13:53:02

374

503.400

13:51:18

1200

503.400

13:51:18

506

503.400

13:48:10

1200

503.400

13:48:10

478

503.400

13:46:25

1200

503.400

13:46:25

1709

503.800

13:45:59

1804

504.200

13:41:08

1703

504.200

13:35:05

180

504.000

13:30:03

1500

504.000

13:30:03

142

504.200

13:23:19

433

504.200

13:23:19

956

504.200

13:23:19

353

504.400

13:09:39

1139

504.400

13:09:39

1821

504.400

12:58:01

1785

504.000

12:37:47

1507

504.400

12:32:10

34

503.800

12:30:22

1546

503.800

12:30:22

1633

503.000

12:00:31

1540

502.400

11:56:52

60

501.800

11:42:56

1494

501.800

11:42:56

104

501.600

11:36:37

1613

501.600

11:36:37

1538

501.400

11:34:36

454

500.000

11:29:34

1101

500.000

11:29:34

1636

500.000

11:24:33

1657

500.000

11:17:08

1815

499.900

10:58:45

1687

500.000

10:53:27

220

500.400

10:47:40

1416

500.400

10:47:40

1619

500.400

10:32:33

1612

501.000

10:15:21

1308

501.400

10:10:13

16

501.400

10:10:13

379

501.400

10:10:13

40

501.400

10:04:04

1461

501.800

09:54:43

1654

501.600

09:49:51

170

501.600

09:41:37

1635

501.600

09:41:37

371

501.600

09:33:53

1359

501.600

09:33:53

1601

501.600

09:26:06

1665

502.000

09:11:09

412

502.600

09:06:26

1372

502.600

09:06:26

1

503.600

08:55:51

1795

503.600

08:55:51

1475

503.600

08:53:15

200

503.200

08:41:16

657

503.200

08:41:16

656

503.200

08:41:16

1725

503.200

08:35:02

409

502.600

08:20:20

1400

502.600

08:20:20

1295

503.000

08:10:34

259

503.000

08:10:34

1359

503.200

08:05:25

252

503.200

08:05:25

1534

502.000

08:00:41


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.