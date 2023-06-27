Dura Software Marks Its 13th Acquisition With IT Retail

The hyper-niche software buyer continues its acquisition streak with a POS Solutions Provider for Independent Grocers

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Dura Software, a rapidly growing software operator that acquires hyper-niche software companies, has marked its 13th acquisition with IT Retail, a leading provider of Point of Sale (POS) solutions for independent grocers.

With over 25 years of experience, IT Retail has been helping grocers across the United States by offering industry expertise and technology solutions tailored to meet their unique challenges. The company offers advanced features, including multi-store and self-checkout point of sale, a robust inventory management system, powerful cash register replacement capabilities, and seamless integration with major grocery e-commerce providers. It also offers solutions for online grocery, including delivery and pick up.

IT Retail serves various types of grocery stores, such as corner stores, thrift stores, fish markets, butcher shops, and ethnic stores. Their solutions provide grocers with valuable data that enhances customer service and optimizes operational efficiency.

"We are thrilled to welcome IT Retail into our portfolio of specialized software products," said Paul Salisbury, CEO of Dura. "As part of the Dura family, we are dedicated to enhancing IT Retail's market and providing an improved experience to their customers. Additionally, we aim to expand their initiatives and make a significant positive impact on the industry."

With the addition of IT Retail, Dura Software has further expanded its critical software platform portfolio and ventured into a new market. This acquisition will enhance Dura's Software presence in the retail sector, and the point of sale (POS) solution will be complimentary to products & services Dura companies.

"I am thrilled to extend a warm welcome to IT Retail as they embark on this exciting new phase as part of Dura Software's portfolio," expressed Ruben Castano, the Dura Software executive overseeing the transition. "This strategic step not only expands our software platform portfolio but also propels us into the dynamic retail sector. We are fully committed to leveraging IT Retail's expertise, driving their ongoing success, and delivering exceptional value and innovation to our esteemed customers. Together, we will create a lasting impact on the industry."

ABOUT DURA SOFTWARE

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning, and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will work to continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software is based in San Antonio and operates a portfolio of companies that includes: 6Connex, dbtech, DVSAnalytics, Eventory, Fenestrae, Lane, Moki, Nordic IT, Oxlo, Revegy, SecureVideo, and Vertex Systems. https://www.dura.software/contact-us

ABOUT IT RETAIL

Possessing a deep knowledge of the independent grocery store environment, IT Retail offers advanced Point of Sale (POS) solutions for independent grocers. Serving general stores, corner stores, co-ops, and more, the software provides a range of mission-critical capabilities such as integrated multi-store point of sale, self-checkout registers, reporting analytics, scales, and back-office enablement. These capabilities offer its customers with improved operational decision-making while ensuring profitability and continuous support for their independent grocery business.

