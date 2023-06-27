Transparency And Customer Focus: The Pillars Of FX AI Income Solution's Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / In today's financial services industry, clients demand transparency. It is no longer acceptable for banks, insurance companies, and online intermediaries to thrive in opacity, charging high commissions and restricting access to client funds.

FX AI Income Solution and Maximum Sales are innovative applications that leverage modern technology and the success mindset to help ambitious individuals achieve their financial goals.

The traditional retirement planning model promoted by independent financial advisors (IFAs) is based on the idea that clients must accumulate over a significant sum often in the millions, to generate passive income in retirement. However, in the current context, this model has lost relevance due to advances in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions available in the market.

FX AI Income challenges this outdated model by offering the same income with (savings of just) $100,000. This innovative solution allows clients to enjoy a passive income lifestyle, where they can travel, relax on the beach and face unforeseen events such as the COVID-19 pandemic without financial worries. They can cover their rent, mortgage, and living expenses while enjoying the benefits of financial freedom.

FX AI Income Solution developed in-house by Matthew Footner (the team at Simply BOTs) , a Forex Trading BOTS provider, ensures clients' trades, generating a monthly passive income, with a weekly return that doubles the amount invested over a year.

The success of FX AI Income Solution is due in large part to its unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service and its understanding of clients' needs.

Since its inception, FX AI Income Solution has been based on the principles of transparency and customer focus, fundamental to being a modern financial services provider. Unlike conventional advertising and marketing approaches, 100% of current clients came through referrals, which demonstrates the quality of service they provide.

Their priority is to give clients what they really want: transparency in fees and portfolios, easy access to their money with minimal fees and restrictions, and a solid return on their investments.

On the other hand, Maximum Sales is a revolutionary application that is transforming the sales industry. It was launched after Matthew Footner discovered that the common trait among the top 1% of the most successful salespeople in any team is their success-oriented mindset.

These 1% constantly review their goals, hone their sales skills and invest in their personal development by reading books that help them reach their peak performance. Inspired by these reasons, they created an app that distills the essence of these books and presents it in a modern and accessible format.

Maximum Sales is not a conventional sales app that offers a quick dose of motivation with catchy slogans. Instead, it offers a wide variety of over 50 audios, ranging from 20-minute deep hypnosis sessions to feed the subconscious mind with winning messages, to 1-5 minute conversational conscious hypnosis messages.

The audio provided in Maximum Sales is carefully designed to help ambitious people overcome fear, develop resilience and overcome procrastination, among other things.

Maximum Sales also includes motivational video reflections from successful people such as Tony Robbins, Oprah Winfrey, and David Goggins, making it a unique sales tool for those aspiring to be part of the top 1%.

About FX AI Income Solution and Maximum Sales:

FX AI Income Solution and Maximum Sales are innovative applications dedicated to providing innovative solutions that help people achieve their financial goals and develop a successful sales mindset.

Contact:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: FX AI Income Solution

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763946/Transparency-And-Customer-Focus-The-Pillars-Of-FX-AI-Income-Solutions-Success