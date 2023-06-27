University of Kansas Collaborates With Hunden Partners to Announce Development and Operations RFQ and RFP for Campus Gateway Project

Financial Feasibility and Economic Impact Analysis completed by real estate advisory Hunden Partners is the basis for qualified partner search

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / The University of Kansas ("University"), in collaboration with process advisory and consulting firm Hunden Partners ("Hunden"), is issuing a Request for Qualifications & Proposals seeking qualified partners for the development and operations of its University Gateway Project ("Project"), which includes a stadium and mixed-use development, in Lawrence, Kansas. The University Gateway Project, located at the intersection of 11th and Mississippi streets, includes the redevelopment of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium ("Stadium"), a conference center, an entertainment venue, and a mixed-use development.

Campus Gateway Project at University of Kansas

University of Kansas Collaborates with Hunden Partners to Announce Development and Operations RFQ and RFP. (Image courtesy of University of Kansas and Multistudio)

The opportunity includes three distinct solicitations for services by different types of Respondents related to the overall Project: Operator and/or Service Providers, P3 Master Developers, and Mixed-Use Developers. The P3 Master Developers and Mixed-Use Developers will execute a two-step process: an initial request for qualifications submittal (RFQ), followed by a shortlisting and request for proposals (RFP). Qualifications for Operators and Service Providers will be included within Operator and Service Provider RFP submissions.

The University has completed an extensive analysis of the proposed Stadium redevelopment and Project over the past year, including engaging with design, funding, and other partners to help advance implementation plans/options for the Project components. In addition, Hunden Partners conducted a full market, financial feasibility and economic impact analysis for the Stadium and mixed-use elements. Hunden's firm recommended the type and size of mixed-use components that would maximize impact, minimize feasibility gaps and create the most compelling development. Based upon Hunden's analysis, the University recommends the mixed-use development include student housing, a hotel, office, retail, restaurants, and an entertainment venue. The conference center in the stadium will be associated with the hotel.

As the Project and solicitation process continues, the University seeks input from Respondents to help enhance the existing understanding of what is economically feasible. With that in mind, creativity and alternative suggestions to the RFP criteria related to the Project scope are welcome.

Firms are invited to submit their qualifications for developing university stadiums, mixed-use developments, and/or proposals for operating the Stadium, conference center and/or entertainment venue components. Operator RFP and P3 Master Developer / Mixed-Use Developer RFQ submittals are due no later than 5:00 pm CDT on Friday, August 18, 2023. Subsequent submissions for P3 Master and/or Mixed-Use Developer proposals will be due no later than 5:00 pm CDT on Friday, October 13th, 2023 respectively.

Respondents must register with the University's eBid system at https://kuebids.ionwave.net/VendorRegistration/PreliminaryInfo.aspx to submit a proposal. Proposers are to contact Heather Blanck with University Procurement at heather.blanck@ku.edu with questions concerning this RFQ/P.

About the University of Kansas

The University of Kansas ("University") is a major comprehensive research and teaching University and a center for learning, scholarship, and creative endeavor. The University is the only Kansas Regents university to hold membership in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), a select group of 71 public and private research universities that represent excellence in graduate and professional education and the highest achievements in research internationally. The Lawrence and Edwards campuses enroll more than 24,000 students and employs over 8,000 faculty and staff.

About Hunden Partners

Hunden Partners, also known as "Hunden," is a leading real estate and destination development consulting firm, with professionals in Chicago, San Diego and Minneapolis. The firm offers a full range of advisory, market and financial feasibility, economic and impact analyses for specialty destination assets such as sports facilities, mixed-use and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, theme parks, recreation facilities, and other economic development projects. In addition, Hunden also provides developer solicitation and selection process management experience to move projects from concept to funding. Hunden's clients include cities, states, universities, DMOs, authorities and private developers. Rob Hunden has worked on more than 1,000 studies and has had a hand in the development of more than $20 billion in open and underway projects around the world. For more information, please visit https://hunden.com.

