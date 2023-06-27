AGS Health Recognized as an RCM Leader by Everest Group

This marks the third consecutive year AGS Health has achieved recognition as a Leader in the Everest Group Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment for its vision, capability, and impact on the healthcare market.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S., has been named a Leader in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations by Everest Group for the third consecutive year.

Everest Group Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment evaluated 25 RCM providers' market impact and ability to successfully deliver services based on subdimensions, including market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, and strategic vision and capability. Results were then used to determine each organization's overall market leadership position - Aspirant, Major Contender, or Leader.

"This important industry recognition represents the high value we place on meeting the evolving needs of our customers through continuous innovation and a commitment to service," says Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health. "We remain focused on addressing the administrative and financial burdens confronting healthcare organizations in today's tumultuous landscape. With our strategic combination of advanced technology, analytics, and highly skilled professionals, our aim is to help providers eliminate the issues that stand in the way of a high-performing revenue cycle."

More information on Everest Group RCM Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment can be found here.

About AGS Health

AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company - we're a strategic partner for growth. With expert services complemented by AI-enabled technologies and high-touch support, AGS Health is the premier revenue cycle partner for leading health systems, physician groups, and academic medical centers in the U.S. With expert insight into modern revenue cycle practices, the company pairs cutting-edge technology with college-educated, trained RCM experts to help clients achieve a high-performance revenue cycle to optimize workflows, maintain compliance, and prevent revenue leakage. AGS Health employs nearly 12,000 team members globally and partners with more than 130 clients across a variety of care settings, specialties, and billing systems.

