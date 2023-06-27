The Hemp Doctor: Announcing New and Improved Delta-8 THC Medibles

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / The Hemp Doctor is thrilled to announce the return of their Delta 8 THC Medibles. These D8 gummies are back by popular demand. They come in a range of incredible flavors and pack a punch for those who love the experience of D8 THC.

Available now in 30-count bottles, the Medibles come in five different flavors. The new, mouthwatering flavors are Blue Razz (more commonly known as Blue Raspberry), Orange, Green Apple, Strawberry, and Watermelon. These incredible Medibles are available in two strengths, 30 mg of Delta 8 THC per piece and 60 mg of Delta 8 THC per piece.

The best parts of these new and improved Medibles are the enhanced texture and flavor. Gone are the days of goopy gummies, these delicious candies are smooth and chewy, in all the right ways.

These Medibles combine the delicious taste of high-quality candy and the wonderful experience of Delta 8 THC. It has a mild psychoactive effect that provides the user a euphoric experience without the paranoia of stronger cannabinoids.

Delta 8 THC is milder than other cannabinoids and the side effects are milder as well. This means that if someone is prone to paranoia while using Delta 9 THC, that person may have a better experience with Delta 8.

Delta 8 THC in brief

The Hemp Doctor's Delta 8 products are federally legal in compliance with the 2018 Federal Farm Bill. That means that these products all contain less that 0.3% Delta 9 THC by weight and are derived from hemp grown in the United States of America.

While Delta 8 THC is federally legal, some states have restrictions on its use. Check out this blog here for more information on the legality of Delta 8 THC in the USA.

Delta 8 THC is a federally legal, hemp-derived alternative to Delta 9 and marijuana products. To ensure that their products remain compliant with legal requirements, they perform in-house and external lab testing. These labs are available on The Hemp Doctor website for customers to view.

While Delta 8 can be used recreationally for its psychoactive benefits, it also offers wellness benefits. These wellness benefits include improving rest and promoting relaxation.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been a leader in hemp cannabinoids since CBD was introduced to the family in 2018. Beginning with CBD, The Hemp Doctor has branched into other cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, Delta 8, Delta 9, and more.

If you require additional information regarding this release or the latest industry information, don't hesitate to contact The Hemp Doctor's customer service or visit a website at thehempdoctor.com

