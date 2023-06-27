Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
Quest Diagnostics: Inclusion in Action: Clifton and West Hills Labs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics

Quest proudly fosters an inclusive workplace where all of our colleagues feel supported to bring their whole selves to work. Leaders and employees at many of our lab facilities have worked together to develop initiatives to celebrate inclusion and diversity through sharing their diverse backgrounds, nationalities, traditions, and observances. Following are some examples of how personnel in our labs-one in New Jersey and another across the country in California-created initiatives together, showing inclusion in action.

Quest's newest lab reflects many cultures and heritages

Our new 250,000-square-foot flagship lab in Clifton, NJ, one of the largest globally, is equipped with a mother's room, nondenominational prayer room, and all-gendered bathrooms. On a suggestion by VP Santiago Galvez, Clifton employees rallied to make the space their own with a display of national flags depicting the 20+ countries represented by the colleagues who work on-site.

"The flags represent the diversity we have in the East Region and the important commitment we have made to building an inclusive environment for everyone."

Miguel A. Aldana

Director, Lab Operations, East Region

West Hills lab creates a tapestry of welcome

Colleagues at Quest Diagnostics in West Hills, CA also developed initiatives based on their unique perspectives to celebrate one another's diversity of cultures and ideas.

Each employee customized artistic handprints to represent themselves and their lives, helping colleagues get to know one another on a more personal level. Of 120 employees on-site, 100 have participated-with new employees continuing to contribute.

The West Hills Specimen Management department proudly displays a mural entitled, "Diversity: Accomplishment has no color." The mural shows a world map with photos of employees' faces posted on their countries of origin, as well as characters around the map wearing traditional cultural attire.

"There's always common ground... We all strive to feel needed, wanted, and welcomed… When I was presented with this opportunity to celebrate inclusion and diversity, I accepted the challenge…to show respect and celebrate all my coworkers."

Grace Dominguez

Specimen Processing Trainer

Read more

Quest Diagnostics , Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Press release picture

The display of flags at the Clifton lab celebrates the diversity of experience and heritage among Quest's employees

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764023/Inclusion-in-Action-Clifton-and-West-Hills-Labs

