Casella Joins Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is excited to welcome Casella Waste Systems, Inc. as its newest member. Casella is the largest recycler and most experienced fully integrated resource management company in the Northeastern United States, providing solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to more than 900,000 residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

"HPRC is pleased to welcome Casella as our newest member," shared Peylina Chu, Executive Director of HPRC. "Casella's mission to create value by renewing and sustaining our resources and environment complements HPRC's goals and values. We're looking forward to learning from their experience and collaborating on projects to advance the recyclability of healthcare plastics."

Casella also provides professional resource management and consulting services to over 10,000 customer locations in over 40 states nationwide, including hospitals, medical manufacturers, medical packaging companies, life sciences, and pharmaceutical companies to customize resource management programs unique to the healthcare industry and their individual sustainability goals.

"Investments in infrastructure and creative resource management solutions allow us to help make the world a safer and more environmentally friendly place for current and future generations," says Casella Chairman and CEO, John W. Casella. "Today, for every metric ton of greenhouse gas we emit through our operations, we prevent 4.8 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions throughout the economy, through the recycling, energy, and carbon sequestration services we provide, which enables us to help advance HPRC's mission and goals."

HPRC is currently engaged in multiple initiatives aimed at enabling the recycling and circularity of healthcare plastics, including research into advanced recycling technologies to recycle mixed-stream healthcare plastics; a study of reverse logistics processes for collecting, segregating, and preparing healthcare plastic waste for transport; and design guidance to improve the recyclability of medical packaging and products.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of brand-leading and globally recognized members, HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit www.hprc.org and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

About Casella

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, is the Northeast's largest recycler and most experienced fully integrated resource management company. Founded in 1975 as a single truck collection service, Casella has grown its operations to provide solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to more than 900,000 residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers throughout the Northeast, and professional resource management services to over 10,000 customer locations in more than 40 states.

