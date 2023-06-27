Sensegen launches bio-based Exotic Flavors collection

Unveiling at IFT First 2023 in Chicago July 17 - 19

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., June 27, 2023, the pioneering biotechnology-based solution provider in taste, smell, and beauty, has launched its highly anticipated Exotic Flavors collection.

Sensegen has created a range of captivating flavors for food and beverages. The collectionfeatures six unique exotic true-to-fruit flavors: lychee, guava, papaya, yuzu, dragon fruit, and violet.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Exotic Flavorscollection to the market, representing a significant milestone in our mission to redefine taste and consumer experiences," said Natasha D'Souza, VP of Flavors and Consumer Experience at Sensegen.

"Our research has revealed that exotic flavors transcend vacation settings and have become a top preference for various occasions and drink preferences. By leveraging our bio-based solutions, we invite food and beverage companies to explore the immense potential of these flavors across different categories and create truly personalized experiences for their consumers," said D'Souza.

According to Sensegen's Sensory and Consumer Insights Center, 48% of consumers identified exotics as a top flavor. Consumers are open to more adventurous flavors in social settings or when they feel exploratory. In alcoholic beverages, consumers consider unique, exotic, and natural flavors as the top three desired characteristics.

Sensegen will unveil the Exotic Flavors collectionat IFT First in Chicago, July 17-19, 2023, at its creative partner Blue California'sbooth S1670. In anticipation of the collection, IFT attendees will be the first to taste food and beverage prototypes made with the flavors and complimentary ingredients from Sensegen's sugar reduction solutions partner Sweegen.

What to Experience at IFT First 2023

IFT Attendees can expect several exciting prototypes to inspire their products with the Exotic Flavors.

A sneak preview is below.

Yuzu-flavored iced tea featuring Sensegen's yuzu natural flavor with Blue California's longevity vitamin ergothioneine and Sweegen's Signature Stevia and taste modulation solutions.

featuring Sensegen's yuzu natural flavor with Blue California's longevity vitamin ergothioneine and Sweegen's Signature Stevia and taste modulation solutions. Dark chocolate truffles flavored with Sensegen lychee and natural violet flavor.

A better-for-you Guava energy drink made with Sensegen's guava natural flavor and 50% reduced sugar with Sweegen's (http://www.sweegen.com) Sweetensify Flavors for taste modulation (https://sweegen.com/sweetensify/). Guava has risen 22% YOY in beverages and 5% on restaurant menus.

made with Sensegen's guava natural flavor and 50% reduced sugar with Sweegen's (http://www.sweegen.com) Sweetensify Flavors for taste modulation (https://sweegen.com/sweetensify/). Guava has risen 22% YOY in beverages and 5% on restaurant menus. Papaya-flavored refresher featuring Sensegen's papaya natural flavor. Papaya has increased by 19% on restaurant menus.

Papaya has increased by 19% on restaurant menus. Dragon fruit-flavored sparkling water flavored with Sensegen's dragon fruit natural flavor.

This launch results from Sensegen's relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to providing consumers with unique taste experiences. The Exotic Flavors collectionis supported by the company's proprietary quantitative research conducted nationally with over 1,500 consumers. This comprehensive study explored the beverage and food choices people make in various situations, the influence of mood on those decisions, and the underlying reasons behind them.

Sensegen's insights from this research offer invaluable guidance to food and beverage companies seeking to inspire innovation with mood-centric flavors. By understanding that mood, food, and beverage choices can vary significantly among individuals, industry players can use this research to tap into the full potential of their offerings and deliver tailored experiences to their diverse consumer base.

In line with Sensegen's commitment to sustainability and biotechnology, the Exotic Flavors collectionis produced by bioconversion. This approach ensures the highest quality and authenticity while minimizing the environmental impact of flavor production.

About Sensegen

Sensegen is the science of good sense. We've got nature down to a science.

As a division of Blue California Ingredients, our innovative taste, smell, and beauty creative center is dedicated solely to delivering plant-based, natural, and sustainable solutions. Our diverse team of experts collaborates with advanced bio-techniques and collaborates as a team to provide unique consumer-validated ingredients.

At Sensegen, we've pioneered a way of formulating nature without compromise or harm, providing one-of-a-kind solutions for Taste, Smell, and Beauty.

