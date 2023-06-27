Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - A leading FX and CFD broker in South Africa, Banxso, has successfully obtained licenses in Comoros to broaden its services for online operations.





Banxso has also acquired a class "A" banking license and an international brokerage license from Comoros in order to grow its company in Africa.

Banxso's development into these regions is in line with the company's plans for the next quarters. The South African trading platform has made significant efforts to expand to the continent's north. In addition to these advancements, Banxso will expand horizontally by launching Bank de Banxso, an online banking service.

The company also stated that it is actively working with regulators to get licenses for the Central Banks of Cabo Verde, Seychelles, Kenya, Mauritius, Vanuatu, and Zimbabwe in 2023. This will make the company's fast development in Africa more secure.

The year 2023 will be critical and has already proven to be pivotal for the organization as it begins to grow internationally and into new regions.

About Banxso

An award-winning, FSCA-licensed multi-asset brokerage firm in South Africa, Banxso offers cutting-edge financial services, including zero-fee trading.

Since its establishment, Banxso has grown significantly to become a leading broker in South Africa, earning a reputation for its cutting-edge, customer-focused methodology and sophisticated technology.

The Banxso trading platform allows users to trade major world currencies, buy and sell fractional shares on international exchanges with no fee, and speculate on commodities like gold, silver, and oil. The Banxso platform also comes with cutting-edge features like AI automatic decision tools and social trading capabilities for individuals who don't want to trade alone.

