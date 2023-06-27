Covia: Reclamation in Huntingburg, Indiana

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Covia is the responsible steward of approximately 75,000 acres of land across our global footprint. Planning for responsible land use is embedded throughout the life cycle of our operations - from our careful approach to early development and operational planning, to our production phase, all the way through our collaborative reclamation process aimed at protecting, restoring and nurturing the land and biodiversity. Over the decades, we have helped restore a wide variety of diverse ecosystems including wetlands, forests, ranch lands, shorelines and more.

One example is the reclamation of Covia's mine and plant site in Huntingburg, Indiana. In 2017, we began our work to reclaim a former clay pit spanning approximately seven acres at this site. We solicited feedback from the local community, and together determined that the best use for the land would be agriculture, which required elimination of steep slopes and removal of all water features. In 2022, Team Members backfilled and graded the land, applied soils to replicate the original horizon and layers, implemented vegetation and erosion control measures, and safely sprayed for invasive species. In 2023, the site will be assessed for improvement opportunities, and a water control structure will be constructed to help mitigate erosion. Approximately five miles south of this site, Huntingburg Team Members also cleaned out the sedimentation pond, which will be stocked with several fish species. In addition, the area was seeded with winter grasses and habitat structures have been placed around the pond, including bird boxes. The pond and surrounding area will become the center of the plant's 2023 WHC-certified site. "I am very pleased to work for a company that listens to its communities and prioritizes addressing their needs and wishes. I am proud of this property, as it is a clear example of Covia doing the right thing for our neighboring communities." - Kevin Heckel, Plant Manager, Huntingburg, IN.

To hear more from Kevin Heckel about this reclamation project, please watch this video.

Former clay pit, before reclamation

