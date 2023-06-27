Neudesic, an IBM Company: Neudesic Recognized as the Winner of 2023 Microsoft Global Migration to Azure Partner of the Year

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Neudesic, an IBM Company, today announced it has won the 2023 Microsoft Global Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Neudesic takes pride in our mission to be the global leader in business innovation. This award is a testament to our visionary thinking to deliver and manage world-class business and technology solutions that help our clients thrive in a cloud-first, data-driven world," said Ashish Agarwal, CEO of Neudesic. "We are fortunate to have worked side by side with Microsoft over the past two decades, and our team of world-class migration experts has been instrumental in driving business impact for our shared clients. We are honored to be recognized among the pool of distinguished nominees in Microsoft's partner network."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Neudesic was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Migrations to Azure.

The Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that excels in delivering outstanding solutions for accelerating customer migration to the cloud. From helping customers access their existing environment, planning their migration/modernization of infrastructure, databases and application workloads, to accelerating adoption of Azure at scale. With an end goal of improving business outcomes, increasing customer value, and helping companies drive their business forward.

Neudesic has a proven, successful track record of providing repeatable solutions that enable organizations to leverage cloud solutions resulting in increased scalability and flexibility, delivered with speed and security. Our winning nomination was for a retail client who was in the early stages of their cloud modernization journey. Working closely with the Microsoft team, we accelerated retail innovation and streamlined operations by leveraging our repeatable migration framework solution - Neudesic Cloud Factory. The strategy and initial execution on this multi-phased project delivered more than 150 workloads being migrated from an on-prem environment into Azure (with more to come!) and realized cost savings totaling $2M to date.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud."

"Neudesic is thrilled to be recognized by Microsoft for our commitment to helping organizations drive business value in the Microsoft cloud," said Mike Graff, Neudesic's Vice President of Alliances. "We have an amazing co-selling and teaming approach with Microsoft, and we look forward to driving incredible value to our clients together in the years to come."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

About Neudesic, an IBM Company

Neudesic, an IBM Company, is the trusted technology partner in business innovation, delivering impactful business results to clients through digital modernization and evolution. Our consultants bring business and technology expertise together, offering a wide range of cloud and data-driven solutions, including custom application development, data and artificial intelligence, and comprehensive managed services. Founded in 2002, Neudesic is headquartered in Irvine, California. To learn more, visit www.neudesic.com.

For additional information, contact:

Nada Ungvarsky

Sr. Manager, Marketing & Alliances - Cloud Infrastructure Services

nada.ungvarsky@neudesic.com

SOURCE: Neudesic, an IBM Company

