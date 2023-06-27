Universal Data Inc: Universal Data Ranked Among World's Most Prestigious Managed Service Providers

Channel Futures Annual MSP 501 Identifies Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Universal Data Incorporated has been named one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

MSP 501 Winner

Channel Futures

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation, and supported technologies.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

"We are honored to be included in the MSP 501. This is symbolic of the hard work and passion of our amazing team and clients who enable us to do what we love every day," said Chad Perrier, President of Universal Data. "If the past couple of years have taught us anything, it's that organizations need to be agile to operate in today's modern workplace. This is an exciting time to be a Managed Service Provider."

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit running October 30-November 2 in Miami, Florida.

"The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Jeff O'Heir, Channel Futures Senior News Editor and MSP 501 Project Manager. "The MSP 501 ranking doesn't award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices, and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor."

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. They provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents, and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the ICT sector.

About Universal Data

Universal Data is a full IT consulting firm offering expert support and services in IT projects, Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity, and As-A-Service offerings. Based in New Orleans, Universal Data helps companies of all sizes across the southeast achieve their business goals by leveraging technology. To learn more, visit their website or call 504-285-2761.

