phData, Inc.: phData Named Snowflake Americas Regional System Integrator Partner of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / phData today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it has been named the 2023 Snowflake Americas Regional System Integrator Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake Partner of the Year

phData was honored for its outstanding work within the Snowflake Data Cloud, where it has assisted mutual clients with designing, implementing, and maintaining machine learning and data analytics solutions. The Americas Regional System Integrator Partner of the Year award is one of the highest attainable partner recognitions within the Snowflake partner ecosystem.

"This award is a clear testament to the unyielding commitment, fervor, and resilience we've invested in ensuring the success of our clients with Snowflake," said Ryan Bosshart, CEO of phData. "We have some of the most brilliant, driven, and team-oriented people in the industry that continue to push the boundaries of the Snowflake platform to deliver excellent outcomes for our clients. I can't express enough my pride in our team's accomplishments. I am genuinely eager to see where our journey takes us next."

Boasting over 200 Snowflake technical certifications and hundreds of joint customer projects, phData has propelled numerous enterprises toward accelerated success with Snowflake. In minimal time, phData has rapidly climbed the ranks of Snowflake's partner network, reaching the Elite Services Provider status and receiving the following awards:

2020 Snowflake Emerging Partner of the Year

2021 RSI Innovation Partner of the Year North America

2022 Americas Partner of the Year

2023 Americas Regional System Integrator Partner of the Year

This ongoing growth trajectory continues to entrench phData as a critical driver of enterprise success with Snowflake.

"We are honored to announce phData as Snowflake's Americas Regional System Integrator Partner of the Year," said Colleen Kapase, SVP Global Alliances at Snowflake. "phData's deep knowledge of the Snowflake platform has consistently helped deliver meaningful value to the Snowflake ecosystem, and we look forward to continuing to build upon our partnership to further empower joint customers."

Another key component that has been instrumental in securing this award is phData's substantial contributions to the Snowflake community. Over the last five years, phData has been a prolific content creator, publishing hundreds of technical articles related to Snowflake and hosting numerous hands-on labs and user group sessions worldwide.

One of the more remarkable contributions was phData's development of three custom solutions for the Manufacturing Data Cloud that continue to help manufacturers make more data-driven decisions through better data collaboration, improved demand forecasting, and plant intelligence analytics.

phData's prebuilt manufacturing solutions are just a handful of solutions built for various industries. To showcase vertical-specific expertise, Snowflake has created Competencies that organizations that meet this high standard can earn. These Competencies often coincide with Snowflake's product releases and continued development initiatives. phData has earned the following Competencies:

Financial Services

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail & CPG

Technology

Migrations

In a recent project with Snowflake, phData showcased its Migration Competency by helping joint customer Ingersoll Rand, a global leader in compressed air and gas systems and services, successfully migrate their data to the cloud on Snowflake.

"At Ingersoll Rand, we run complex and time-sensitive projects that require the upgrade and migration to Snowflake's single, integrated platform from our legacy big data solution. phData has been instrumental in solving the tough questions and rallying around the team to get through the finish line. We owe much of the success to phData's customer-oriented focus and truthful partnership," said Juan Hurtado Guzman, Director of Business Intelligence Applications at Ingersoll Rand.

phData continues to work closely with Snowflake on new capabilities and features that help accelerate customer-use cases. Learn more about phData and Snowflake.

Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About phData

phData is a full-service data engineering, analytics, and AI consulting company that guides leading businesses through their data transformation journeys. We create and sustain scalable data platforms, outstanding data products, and value-generating AI systems. Our team of experienced data scientists, engineers, and architects can help build, deploy, and support the toughest machine learning and data analytics endeavors.

Contact Information

Mitch Rudolph

Sr. Content Marketing Manager

marketing@phdata.io

612) 213-2335

SOURCE: phData

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763873/phData-Named-Snowflake-Americas-Regional-System-Integrator-Partner-of-the-Year