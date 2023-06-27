NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / CNH Industrial

Meet Barry Palmer, Secretary of the Canvey Bay Watch in the United Kingdom. They are part of a European Beach Care initiative wherein CNH Industrial, through its CASE Construction Equipment brand, works to keep some of the EU's coastlines clean.

The Beach Care Project raises awareness of the damaging impact plastic has on the marine environment, promotes the preservation of beach ecosystems and organizes beach clean-up operations. The video takes you to France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, showing how the multi-generational project has inspired young children right though to retirees.

Hear from experts, including an ecologist, marine researcher, and coastguard, who explain the environmental, social, touristic, and economic importance of beaches.

This project further demonstrates CNH Industrial's commitment to sound, progressive environmental stewardship through concrete actions that deliver real results.

Go to bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en to watch the film and discover more about how CNH Industrial is supporting local communities.

CNH Industrial supports coastline clean-up



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764138/CNH-Industrial-Supports-Coastline-Clean-Up