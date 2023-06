Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Retains Christian, Smith and Jewell Following ShareIntel Trading Analysis

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, today announced that the Company has retained the law firm of Christian Smith & Jewell, LLP to help investigate allegations of naked short selling of Meta Materials' stock, MMAT. META has completed an initial trading analysis with ShareIntel Shareholder Services, LLC ("ShareIntel"), as part of its continued commitment to protecting investors and maximizing shareholder value.

Through ShareIntel, META was able to obtain trading analytic metrics, and its analysis has seemingly identified trade imbalances in the trading of MMAT shares which are potentially material relative to META's public float and average trading volume.

"We have reviewed the preliminary report from ShareIntel, and as a result we have engaged the services of Christian Smith & Jewell. In the best interest of our shareholders, we believe Wes Christian and his team will offer us the most effective solution in addressing potential instances of illegal trading, particularly by naked short sellers, either in our shares or those falsely represented as ours," said Jack Harding Chairman of Meta Materials Inc.

Christian, Smith & Jewell has a proven track record of representing publicly traded companies facing challenges related to illegal naked short selling, counterfeit shares, and other fraudulent activities. Notably, the firm successfully represented Overstock.com and Taser International in lawsuits against prominent Wall Street institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, and Bank of America, resulting in settlements.

About Meta Materials Inc.

Meta Materials Inc. (META®) is an advanced materials and nanotechnology company. We develop new products and technologies using innovative sustainable science. Advanced materials can improve everyday products that surround us, making them smarter and more sustainable. META's technology platforms enable global brands to develop new products to improve performance for customers in aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, 5G communications, batteries, authentication, automotive and clean energy. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Media Inquiries

Rob Stone

Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications

Meta Materials Inc.

media@metamaterial.com

Investor Contact

Mark Komonoski

Senior Vice President

Integrous Communications

Phone: 1-877-255-8483

Email: ir@metamaterial.com

