Kingston, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 27, 2023. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.

Frank Candido, Andre C. Tessier, Kevin B. Heather and Sara Marcotte Paquet were all re-elected as Directors of the Company.

The shareholders appointed KPMG as auditors of the Company, approved the board size resolution and the Company's stock option plan.

Delta would like to thank Mr. Roy Millington who did not stand for re-election. Mr. Millington's contribution and direction to the Board were much appreciated and we wish him well on his future endeavours.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a well-financed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1 covers 59.1 square kilometres located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where a gold mineralized zone 1500 metres long was outlined through drilling in a multi-kilometre-scale intense alteration halo. Best grades to date include drill intercepts of 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m, including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m, 2.06 g/t Au over 65.8 m including 4.23 g/t Au over 26.2 m, and Bonanza grades of up to 1.6 kg/t and 697 g/t Au over 1.0m. The zone extends to surface and is open in all directions.

DELTA-2 VMS and DELTA-2 GOLD covers 194 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

