Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Perfectstorm Zone as part of the ongoing 25,000-meter (m) diamond drill program (the "Program") at Treaty Creek (the "Property"), situated in the heart of the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia. Since the beginning of this year's Program, the Company has successfully completed over 10,000 m of drilling, including infill and step-out holes within the area that encompasses the Goldstorm Deposit.

Tudor Gold currently has six drill-rigs in operation with four of these drill-rigs continuing to target mineralization at the Goldstorm Deposit. An additional drill rig was mobilized to test the northeastern extents of the Goldstorm Deposit, while the 6th drill rig is focused on the Perfectstorm Zone. For a visual representation of the drill hole locations at Goldstorm, please click to see the Goldstorm Deposit plan map.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments: "We are very excited to begin drilling at Perfectstorm, which is positioned equidistant between Tudor Gold's Goldstorm Deposit and Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit (click to see Treaty Creek Property Map). Drilling at Perfectstorm will build upon the progress made through previous initial drilling of six wide-spaced drill holes spanning a strike length of 1.3 kilometers. These holes successfully intercepted substantial widths of favorable gold, silver, and copper mineralization. Notable results include hole PS-21-06, which encountered 118.6 m averaging 0.66 g/t gold. These results include an uppermost portion averaging 0.84 g/t gold over 59.9 m. Given that only a small portion of the targeted magnetic anomaly has been explored at Perfectstorm, there is immense potential for a significant expansion of the mineralized area, thus making it a valuable addition to the Treaty Creek Project. The first of several planned drill holes will be collared at least 400 m west and west-northwest of PS-21-06 over the best surficial gold-geochemical rock sample results obtained from our last two years of surficial mapping and sampling programs (click to see the Perfectstorm plan map and cross-section).

"Additionally, the drilling program at the Goldstorm Deposit has progressed exceptionally well this season. Several early 150 to 200-m step-out holes in the northern and northeastern area have intersected substantial sulphide and sulfosalt mineralization. As a result, the technical team has decided to construct new drill pads up to 300 m to the northeast, to target the potential extension of the deposit with the fifth drill rig. The expansion of the CS-600 and DS5 domains in this direction indicates further growth opportunities for the project as we are now drilling at full capacity with all six drill-rigs."

The Company will provide results from the Program once the final assays are received and compiled.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the March 2023 News Release, the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 23.37 Moz of AuEq grading 1.13 g/t AuEq (18.75 Moz gold grading 0.91 g/t, 2.18 Blbs copper grading 0.15 %, 112.4 Moz silver grading 5.45 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 7.35 Moz of AuEq grading 0.98 g/t AuEq (5.54 Moz gold grading 0.74 g/t, 0.85 Blb copper grading 0.16 %, 45.08 Moz silver grading 5.99 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.5 g/t AuEq and an underground cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEq. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.86 Moz AuEq grading 1.10 g/t AuEq (6.22 Moz gold grading 0.70 g/t, 1.98 Blbs copper grading 0.32 %, 51.1 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.71 Moz AuEq grading 1.19 g/t AuEq (2.32 Moz gold grading 0.75 g/t, 0.76 Blb copper grading 0.36 %, 18.71 Moz silver grading 6.01 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the deposit.

1 AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185)

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation Limited's Brucejack property to the southeast.

