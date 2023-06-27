TPN.health Closes $3.9mm Series A Funding Lead By Pier 88 Ventures

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / TPN.health, a nationwide digital engagement platform serving professionals in the behavioral health field, today announced the closing of a $3.9MM Series A funding round led by Pier 88 Ventures, a San Francisco-based alternative investment firm.. Other investors include Accomplice and Patterson Partners. TPN.health plans to use the funds to enhance its product offerings and expand its professional network.

"We are thrilled to have Pier 88 as a strong strategic partner," said Trevor Colhoun, CEO of TPN.health. "Their experience and resources will allow us to capitalize on the rapidly growing adoption of technology and communications in the behavioral health industry, bringing lasting improvements in patient outcomes."

"The Pier 88 Ventures team is excited about the strong product capabilities of TPN.health and the experience and dedication of their management team to the behavioral health industry," said Mitch McCullough, President of Pier 88 Ventures. "We look forward to partnering with TPN and helping the company achieve its mission of achieving greater behavioral health outcomes in the future."

About TPN.health: TPN.health is a nationwide education and engagement platform that provides a digital infrastructure to the professional behavioral health community. The network includes over 30,000 licensed practitioners, professional associations, treatment centers, and insurance companies. TPN.health is leading the evolution of the behavioral health treatment industry from a fragmented analog platform to a modern unified digital infrastructure. The benefits of this transition create transparency, driving down costs, optimizing patient referrals, and generating valuable data for everyone in the ecosystem.

Pier 88 Investment Partners, a San Francisco and Silicon Valley-based asset manager, was founded in 2013 and invests client capital in public and private disruptive innovation companies. While opportunistic, Pier 88 Ventures focuses on tech and tech-enabled companies across the enterprise software, cyber security, healthcare, fintech, and property tech sectors.

Pier 88 Ventures is led by a management team with over 100 years of collective investing experience and is recognized for its successful track records in both the public and private markets. For more information, please visit www.pier88.com.

