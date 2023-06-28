Zib Digital AU: Zib Digital Explains What to Expect from Google's AI-Generated Search Results Experiment

During the annual Google I/O developer conference, the tech giant showcased its vision for the future of Google Search and generative artificial intelligence (AI).

the introduction of AI to Google will see the search results page undergo a major transformation. Unlike Microsoft Bing, which completely replaces the search results page with a messaging system, Google has opted to integrate AI-generated answers into the existing layout while retaining the list of blue links. The result is what Google refers to as an "AI-powered snapshot" that appears at the top of the search results page.

this snapshot provides users with a concise summary generated by AI, complete with relevant links to corroborate the information presented. It offers a list of potential follow-up questions to further explore the topic. Users also have the option to view the snapshot broken down into individual sentences, with links to the specific sources for each piece of information.

While traditional search results in the form of blue links still exist, they now appear below the snapshot. However, as the majority of users do not scroll beyond the top three results, the era of plain blue links may be drawing to a close.

The introduction of AI-generated search results does not mark the end of advertisements. As Google derives around 80 percent of its revenue from ads, they will continue to be a part of the new experience. Ads will appear beneath the AI snapshot, clearly labeled as "sponsored." Google aims to refine the ad experience and provide advertisers with highly targeted placements based on improved AI capabilities.

The implications of AI-generated search results are significant. Users may no longer need to carefully phrase their search terms or conduct multiple searches to find relevant information. Instead, AI will interpret user intent and provide meaningful results.

While the trial is currently limited to the United States, it provides a sneak peek into what's in store for Google Search users in Australia.

