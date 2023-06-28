Newsflare To Distribute ViralHog User-Generated Videos On Its Global Content Platform

Newsflare To Make ViralHog's Premium User-Generated Videos Available To Producers And Publishers Worldwide

LONDON, UK and BOZEMAN, MT / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Representing one of the most significant collaborations in the burgeoning user-generated video industry, London-based Newsflare (https://www.newsflare.com/) and Bozeman, Montana-based ViralHog (https://viralhog.com/) have partnered to make ViralHog's vast video content library available to publishers and producers worldwide via Newsflare's global online transactional platform. The announcement of the distribution alliance was made jointly by Matt Hall, Chief Operating Officer of Newsflare and Ryan Bartholomew, Founder of ViralHog.

The distribution agreement unites two of the industry's most prolific companies to serve as the single largest resource for the widest possible selection of premium user-generated video content.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with ViralHog on our shared mission to provide the best user-generated video to the world's publishers and producers. Adding Viral Hog's extensive library to our existing 350,000 videos further cements Newsflare as the go-to global leader for the largest selection of quality User-Generated Videos. The wide diversity of ViralHog's content combined with the worldwide reach of Newsflare's network will enhance the value on offer to existing and prospective clients," said Hall.

"For ViralHog, this partnership with Newsflare represents a remarkable opportunity to expand the reach of our premium user-generated videos. We are excited to join forces with Newsflare, leveraging their global network and industry-leading platform to bring our well-loved viral video content to publishers and producers worldwide. Together, we will redefine the user-generated video landscape and continue to deliver unbeatable value to our customers. With over 13 million subscribers, ViralHog is the 3rd most-viewed YouTube Channel in the United States, further solidifying our position as the dominant supplier of exclusive UGC content." said Bartholomew.

About ViralHog: Headquartered in Bozeman, Montana ViralHog ranks as a leading global destination for User-Generated Videos, serving as a premium content resource for digital publishers, broadcast news, documentary and entertainment producers while providing rights-protection and monetization for its content contributors. Established in 2014, ViralHog quickly grew to become a dominant innovator within the User-Generated Video industry, providing licensing, monetization, promotion, and protection services to its expansive network of global content contributors. Impressively, ViralHog has already paid out over 15 million dollars to these highly valued clients.

About Newsflare: Headquartered in London and with offices in Los Angeles and New York, Newsflare ranks as the global leader in premium user-generated video (UGV) for television producers, brands, advertising agencies, and publishers. Recognized as a pioneer in the User-Generated Video category, Newsflare serves as the go-to UGV destination for content creators and content clients alike. Newsflare continues to innovate interactive technology and operations that keeps the company at the cutting edge of the industry it helped to create, including a groundbreaking proprietary platform that authenticates IP ownership to provide clients the ability to identify and license UGV content in real time. For its diverse partner network of more than 60,000 content creators worldwide, Newsflare delivers a unique online infrastructure where filmers can upload and track their videos quickly and securely. With viral video and breaking news from around the globe uploaded daily, an expansive catalog of approximately 350k videos and the ability to crowdsource content, Newsflare ensures the stories buyers want to tell are easy to source and quick to license.

# # #

CONTACT:

(For Newsflare)

Steve Syatt

steve@ssapr.com

(For ViralHog)

Kaitlin Nortum

kaitlin@viralhog.com

SOURCE: Newsflare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764171/Newsflare-To-Distribute-ViralHog-User-Generated-Videos-On-Its-Global-Content-Platform