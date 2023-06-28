

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) said that it has appointed Jonathan Root, SVP of Harley-Davidson Financial Services, as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Root joined Harley-Davidson Financial Services in 2011 and has held multiple roles across the company including VP, Insurance.



Prior to Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Root held a variety of roles at Ally Financial, Inc., GMAC Financial Services, Inc., and General Motors, Inc.



Harley-Davidson Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Service.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken