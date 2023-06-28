

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd. said that it has priced its initial public offering of 5 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.



Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one-half of one redeemable warrant and one right to receive one-tenth of one ordinary share upon consummation of an initial business combination. Each whole redeemable warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.



The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'BUJAU' beginning June 28, 2023.



Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, warrants and rights are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols 'BUJA,' 'BUJAW,' and 'BUJAR,' respectively. The offering is expected to close on June 30, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.



The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken