Mittwoch, 28.06.2023
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4
Iveco Group N.V.: Iveco Group initiates transition to new Chief Financial Officer

Turin, 28th June 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) today announces that Francesco Tanzi, having contributed importantly to the Company's successful spin-off and first year of independence in his role as Chief Financial Officer, will be taking up a new position in another industry sector by the end of the third quarter of this year.

The search process to identify Mr. Tanzi's successor is already under way, with a view to making an appointment by the end of this transitional period.

Gerrit Marx, CEO, Iveco Group, said: "I want to thank Francesco for all his contributions since the creation of the independent Iveco Group, during which time we have established strong momentum in the execution of our plans for the future."

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG)is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highlyspecialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Mob: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Mob: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20230628_PR_Iveco_Group_initiates_transition_to_new_Chief_Financial_Officer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/555d5502-ef31-4a6f-a2f3-44bc4936a68f)

