

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.6544 against the euro and nearly a 2-week low of 95.15 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6389 and 96.32, respectively.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to more than a 3-week low of 0.6618, nearly a 4-week low of 1.0798 and nearly an 8-month low of 0.8746 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6686, 1.0842 and 0.8819, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.67 against the euro, 93.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback, 1.06 against the kiwi and 0.86 against the loonie.



