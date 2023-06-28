

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 2-month low of 1.7906 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7777.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to more than a 2-week low of 0.6114 and a 2-day low of 88.02 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6162 and 88.78, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.81 against the euro, 0.59 against the greenback and 85.00 against the yen.



