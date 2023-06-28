

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence survey results from Germany and France are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK is scheduled to issue Germany's consumer confidence survey results. The sentiment index is forecast to improve to -23 in July from -24.2 in June.



In the meantime, retail sales and household consumption reports are due. Economists expect retail sales to grow 0.2 percent on month in May, reversing a 1.2 percent fall in April.



Also, household lending data is due from Sweden. Household lending growth is forecast to slow to 1.7 percent in May from 1.9 percent in April.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer sentiment survey data.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue retail sales for May. Economists expect sales to grow 0.6 percent annually after rising 5.5 percent in April.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to release monetary aggregates for May. M3 money supply is forecast to grow 1.5 percent on year following a 1.9 percent rise in April.



At 5.00 am ET, flash consumer and harmonized prices are due from Italy. Consumer price inflation is expected to slow to 6.8 percent in June from 7.6 percent in May.



At 6.00 am ET, industrial turnover data is due from Italy. Economists forecast turnover to remain flat on a monthly basis in April after easing 0.3 percent in March.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken