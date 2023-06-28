

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.4470 against the euro and a 5-day low of 1.3219 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4458 and 1.3191, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie edged down to 108.79 from yesterday's closing value of 109.20.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.47 against the euro, 1.35 against the greenback and 105.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken