Juniper Research, the foremost experts in payments markets, today launched the fintech industry's most comprehensive emerging payments research subscription; designed to provide financial institutions and payments vendors with the tools necessary to leverage the opportunities within this global trillion-dollar market.

Several of the world's leading financial institutions and payments vendors are already experiencing the benefits of an annual subscription to the Emerging Payments Market Intelligence Centre, which includes access to:

Highly granular data and forecasts Over 250,000 statistics for key industry metrics, covering 60 countries and 8 regions.

Market-leading Research for Market-leading Fintechs

Juniper Research's Emerging Payments Market Intelligence Centre delivers actionable knowledge and insight on the 9 biggest sectors within the emerging payments market, including:

Buy Now Pay Later

CBDCs Stablecoins

Digital Wallets

eCommerce Payments

QR Code Payments

Recurring Payments

Subscribers also enjoy complimentary access to harvest, a proprietary online data platform that allows users to explore and analyse the latest market data. In addition, new reports are regularly added to the Emerging Payments Market Intelligence Centre; ensuring that no matter how fast the payments industry moves, subscribers never have to worry about being left behind.

"The payments landscape is changing at a faster rate than ever before, with new solutions such as CBDCs driving innovative use cases. As such, staying ahead of the curve is becoming increasingly difficult. This new resource enables financial institutions and payments stakeholders to recognise today's shifting markets and seize tomorrow's opportunities, and ultimately, take the lead over their rivals." - Tony Crabtree, Founder CEO, Juniper Research

The Emerging Payments Market Intelligence Centre offers the most cost-effective use of an organisation's budget; delivering enterprise-wide licencing, expert support, and quarterly forecast updates at an unbeatable price. To learn more, visit the website or contact the team to request a free sample pack or personal demonstration.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the world's leading technology companies; including consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary

