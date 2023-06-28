Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - Forex broker, Moneta Markets, attended the iFXExpo Bangkok, Thailand, from June 20th to June 22nd to present the Company and its services. This extraordinary triduum of activity serves as a veritable melting pot, drawing together myriad industry luminaries, seasoned professionals, and pivotal stakeholders from the forex domain, creating an all-encompassing platform for the exchange of knowledge, fostering valuable connections, and delving into cutting-edge trends and breakthrough innovations.

The purpose of Moneta Markets attending the event was to present their product and establish networking with new clients and partners. For this purpose, the participants attended speakers' presentations, round tables, and stands of other participants, and held hundreds of useful meetings.

Renowned as a premier financial extravaganza in Asia, the iFXExpo Bangkok transcends the boundaries of a conventional conference, assuming the role of a pivotal assembly for forex professionals. It presents an unparalleled occasion for attendees to forge meaningful connections with like-minded peers, absorb wisdom from esteemed industry frontrunners, and acquire invaluable insights into the dynamic realm of global finance.

Resembling a grand international exhibition, this extraordinary event hosted a diverse array of exhibitors hailing from prominent corners of the financial services sector. Esteemed brokers, technology providers, liquidity providers, and other influential entities converge, forming an impressive mosaic of industry prowess. Exploring the frontiers of innovation, participants unveil avant-garde technologies that propel transformative shifts within the industry. Furthermore, this gathering serves as a fertile ground for forging alliances of immense consequence. Attendees can cultivate profound partnerships with industry leaders, paving the way for groundbreaking collaborations.

David Bily, CEO & Founder of Forex broker Moneta Markets, expressed his enthusiasm about the event. "We are excited to be attending iFXExpo Bangkok 2023," he said. His company, a pioneer in the forex industry, presented its innovative trading solutions to attendees. Bily believes that the expo serves as a crucial platform for industry professionals to stay at the forefront of the rapidly changing forex landscape.

The expo featured a comprehensive agenda, designed to cater to a diverse audience. The schedule included keynote speeches delivered by top leaders in the field, thought-provoking panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and interactive sessions conducted by renowned industry experts. Topics included:

impact of technology on the forex industry,

regulatory developments shaping the sector's future,

effective risk management strategies,

future of trading in the digital era.

"By attending this event, professionals in the forex industry can gain valuable insights, explore the latest market trends, and establish valuable connections that can propel their careers and businesses forward," said David, underscoring the significance of the event.

