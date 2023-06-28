

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Life Holding AG (SZLMY.PK), a life insurance company in Switzerland, Wednesday said it is well on track to achieve its 2024 financial targets.



The company also said it has adopted IFRS 17/9 accounting standards from 2023 onwards, which will have no impact on the underlying business.



According to Swiss Life, in accordance with IFRS 17, full-year 2022 profit is at xxx and return on equity at 13.9%.



