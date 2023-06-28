Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
28.06.23
08:00 Uhr
1,132 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1341,16609:38
Dow Jones News
28.06.2023 | 08:31
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 June 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 27 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1480     GBP0.9850 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1260     GBP0.9680 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.136485    GBP0.977972

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,429,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5483       1.140         XDUB      08:42:31      00066012061TRLO0 
650       1.140         XDUB      08:42:31      00066012060TRLO0 
1203       1.138         XDUB      12:27:06      00066017397TRLO0 
6092       1.138         XDUB      12:32:24      00066017503TRLO0 
4082       1.136         XDUB      12:46:18      00066017797TRLO0 
2852       1.136         XDUB      12:46:18      00066017796TRLO0 
6643       1.134         XDUB      12:46:23      00066017806TRLO0 
7331       1.130         XDUB      12:46:23      00066017807TRLO0 
7424       1.130         XDUB      14:38:34      00066020702TRLO0 
6567       1.130         XDUB      14:38:34      00066020701TRLO0 
6664       1.130         XDUB      14:38:34      00066020712TRLO0 
3630       1.126         XDUB      14:38:35      00066020715TRLO0 
4620       1.126         XDUB      14:38:35      00066020716TRLO0 
6682       1.136         XDUB      15:09:26      00066022305TRLO0 
313       1.148         XDUB      15:54:26      00066024231TRLO0 
660       1.148         XDUB      15:54:26      00066024230TRLO0 
3356       1.148         XDUB      15:54:26      00066024229TRLO0 
2024       1.146         XDUB      15:54:27      00066024246TRLO0 
5027       1.146         XDUB      15:54:27      00066024245TRLO0 
1900       1.146         XDUB      16:00:27      00066024488TRLO0 
1900       1.146         XDUB      16:00:27      00066024487TRLO0 
408       1.146         XDUB      16:00:27      00066024486TRLO0 
2239       1.146         XDUB      16:00:27      00066024489TRLO0 
3183       1.144         XDUB      16:06:10      00066024797TRLO0 
1900       1.144         XDUB      16:06:10      00066024796TRLO0 
1231       1.144         XDUB      16:06:10      00066024795TRLO0 
786       1.142         XDUB      16:06:15      00066024809TRLO0 
454       1.142         XDUB      16:06:15      00066024808TRLO0 
1900       1.142         XDUB      16:06:15      00066024807TRLO0 
1900       1.142         XDUB      16:06:15      00066024806TRLO0 
896       1.142         XDUB      16:06:15      00066024805TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
684       97.70         XLON      08:43:32      00066012088TRLO0 
3789       97.70         XLON      08:43:32      00066012089TRLO0 
1105       98.00         XLON      10:10:14      00066014527TRLO0 
5866       98.00         XLON      10:10:14      00066014528TRLO0 
838       98.00         XLON      10:10:14      00066014529TRLO0 
829       98.10         XLON      12:46:20      00066017799TRLO0 
3900       98.10         XLON      12:46:20      00066017800TRLO0 
2160       98.20         XLON      12:46:20      00066017801TRLO0 
6704       98.20         XLON      12:46:20      00066017802TRLO0 
985       98.20         XLON      12:46:20      00066017803TRLO0 
186       98.20         XLON      12:46:20      00066017804TRLO0 
1297       97.10         XLON      12:46:24      00066017808TRLO0 
3022       97.10         XLON      12:46:24      00066017809TRLO0 
4104       96.80         XLON      12:46:27      00066017817TRLO0 
4941       97.20         XLON      14:38:34      00066020703TRLO0 
213       97.20         XLON      14:38:34      00066020704TRLO0 
210       97.20         XLON      14:38:34      00066020705TRLO0 
1400       97.20         XLON      14:38:34      00066020706TRLO0 
265       97.20         XLON      14:38:34      00066020707TRLO0 
383       97.20         XLON      14:38:34      00066020708TRLO0 
576       97.20         XLON      14:38:34      00066020709TRLO0 
3352       97.20         XLON      14:38:34      00066020710TRLO0 
266       97.20         XLON      14:38:34      00066020711TRLO0 
545       97.20         XLON      14:38:34      00066020713TRLO0 
3227       97.20         XLON      14:38:34      00066020714TRLO0 
222       97.20         XLON      14:39:04      00066020744TRLO0 
107       97.70         XLON      15:09:26      00066022297TRLO0 
1900       97.70         XLON      15:09:26      00066022298TRLO0 
1642       97.70         XLON      15:09:26      00066022299TRLO0 
4133       97.70         XLON      15:09:26      00066022300TRLO0 
929       97.70         XLON      15:09:26      00066022301TRLO0 
3466       97.70         XLON      15:09:26      00066022302TRLO0 
1499       97.70         XLON      15:09:26      00066022303TRLO0 
545       97.70         XLON      15:09:26      00066022304TRLO0 
1672       97.70         XLON      15:09:26      00066022306TRLO0 
545       97.70         XLON      15:09:26      00066022307TRLO0 
3629       97.70         XLON      15:14:14      00066022495TRLO0 
4531       97.70         XLON      15:14:14      00066022496TRLO0 
1820       98.40         XLON      15:48:55      00066023958TRLO0 
3352       98.40         XLON      15:51:56      00066024164TRLO0 
4828       98.50         XLON      15:58:19      00066024389TRLO0 
1197       98.50         XLON      16:02:35      00066024636TRLO0 
3264       98.50         XLON      16:02:35      00066024637TRLO0 
1083       98.50         XLON      16:02:59      00066024645TRLO0 
2198       98.00         XLON      16:06:56      00066024887TRLO0 
3053       98.00         XLON      16:06:56      00066024888TRLO0 
993       98.00         XLON      16:12:13      00066025194TRLO0 
133       98.00         XLON      16:12:13      00066025195TRLO0 
2412       98.00         XLON      16:12:13      00066025196TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  253841 
EQS News ID:  1667137 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667137&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.