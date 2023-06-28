Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 June 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 27 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1480 GBP0.9850 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1260 GBP0.9680 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.136485 GBP0.977972

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,429,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5483 1.140 XDUB 08:42:31 00066012061TRLO0 650 1.140 XDUB 08:42:31 00066012060TRLO0 1203 1.138 XDUB 12:27:06 00066017397TRLO0 6092 1.138 XDUB 12:32:24 00066017503TRLO0 4082 1.136 XDUB 12:46:18 00066017797TRLO0 2852 1.136 XDUB 12:46:18 00066017796TRLO0 6643 1.134 XDUB 12:46:23 00066017806TRLO0 7331 1.130 XDUB 12:46:23 00066017807TRLO0 7424 1.130 XDUB 14:38:34 00066020702TRLO0 6567 1.130 XDUB 14:38:34 00066020701TRLO0 6664 1.130 XDUB 14:38:34 00066020712TRLO0 3630 1.126 XDUB 14:38:35 00066020715TRLO0 4620 1.126 XDUB 14:38:35 00066020716TRLO0 6682 1.136 XDUB 15:09:26 00066022305TRLO0 313 1.148 XDUB 15:54:26 00066024231TRLO0 660 1.148 XDUB 15:54:26 00066024230TRLO0 3356 1.148 XDUB 15:54:26 00066024229TRLO0 2024 1.146 XDUB 15:54:27 00066024246TRLO0 5027 1.146 XDUB 15:54:27 00066024245TRLO0 1900 1.146 XDUB 16:00:27 00066024488TRLO0 1900 1.146 XDUB 16:00:27 00066024487TRLO0 408 1.146 XDUB 16:00:27 00066024486TRLO0 2239 1.146 XDUB 16:00:27 00066024489TRLO0 3183 1.144 XDUB 16:06:10 00066024797TRLO0 1900 1.144 XDUB 16:06:10 00066024796TRLO0 1231 1.144 XDUB 16:06:10 00066024795TRLO0 786 1.142 XDUB 16:06:15 00066024809TRLO0 454 1.142 XDUB 16:06:15 00066024808TRLO0 1900 1.142 XDUB 16:06:15 00066024807TRLO0 1900 1.142 XDUB 16:06:15 00066024806TRLO0 896 1.142 XDUB 16:06:15 00066024805TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 684 97.70 XLON 08:43:32 00066012088TRLO0 3789 97.70 XLON 08:43:32 00066012089TRLO0 1105 98.00 XLON 10:10:14 00066014527TRLO0 5866 98.00 XLON 10:10:14 00066014528TRLO0 838 98.00 XLON 10:10:14 00066014529TRLO0 829 98.10 XLON 12:46:20 00066017799TRLO0 3900 98.10 XLON 12:46:20 00066017800TRLO0 2160 98.20 XLON 12:46:20 00066017801TRLO0 6704 98.20 XLON 12:46:20 00066017802TRLO0 985 98.20 XLON 12:46:20 00066017803TRLO0 186 98.20 XLON 12:46:20 00066017804TRLO0 1297 97.10 XLON 12:46:24 00066017808TRLO0 3022 97.10 XLON 12:46:24 00066017809TRLO0 4104 96.80 XLON 12:46:27 00066017817TRLO0 4941 97.20 XLON 14:38:34 00066020703TRLO0 213 97.20 XLON 14:38:34 00066020704TRLO0 210 97.20 XLON 14:38:34 00066020705TRLO0 1400 97.20 XLON 14:38:34 00066020706TRLO0 265 97.20 XLON 14:38:34 00066020707TRLO0 383 97.20 XLON 14:38:34 00066020708TRLO0 576 97.20 XLON 14:38:34 00066020709TRLO0 3352 97.20 XLON 14:38:34 00066020710TRLO0 266 97.20 XLON 14:38:34 00066020711TRLO0 545 97.20 XLON 14:38:34 00066020713TRLO0 3227 97.20 XLON 14:38:34 00066020714TRLO0 222 97.20 XLON 14:39:04 00066020744TRLO0 107 97.70 XLON 15:09:26 00066022297TRLO0 1900 97.70 XLON 15:09:26 00066022298TRLO0 1642 97.70 XLON 15:09:26 00066022299TRLO0 4133 97.70 XLON 15:09:26 00066022300TRLO0 929 97.70 XLON 15:09:26 00066022301TRLO0 3466 97.70 XLON 15:09:26 00066022302TRLO0 1499 97.70 XLON 15:09:26 00066022303TRLO0 545 97.70 XLON 15:09:26 00066022304TRLO0 1672 97.70 XLON 15:09:26 00066022306TRLO0 545 97.70 XLON 15:09:26 00066022307TRLO0 3629 97.70 XLON 15:14:14 00066022495TRLO0 4531 97.70 XLON 15:14:14 00066022496TRLO0 1820 98.40 XLON 15:48:55 00066023958TRLO0 3352 98.40 XLON 15:51:56 00066024164TRLO0 4828 98.50 XLON 15:58:19 00066024389TRLO0 1197 98.50 XLON 16:02:35 00066024636TRLO0 3264 98.50 XLON 16:02:35 00066024637TRLO0 1083 98.50 XLON 16:02:59 00066024645TRLO0 2198 98.00 XLON 16:06:56 00066024887TRLO0 3053 98.00 XLON 16:06:56 00066024888TRLO0 993 98.00 XLON 16:12:13 00066025194TRLO0 133 98.00 XLON 16:12:13 00066025195TRLO0 2412 98.00 XLON 16:12:13 00066025196TRLO0

