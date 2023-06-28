Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Notice of Interim Results

DJ Notice of Interim Results

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Notice of Interim Results 28-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Release of 2023 Interim Results and Investor Conference Call Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or the "Company") today announces that it will be releasing its interim results for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023 at 7.00am BST (2.00am EST) on Thursday 3 August 2023. An investor conference call and webcast will be hosted by I-RES' management at 9.00am BST (4.00 am EST) on Thursday, 3 August 2023. The details for this call are outlined below: Ireland: +353 1 691 7842 Ireland (Toll-Free): +353 1800 816 490 United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 4587 0498 United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 800 358 1035 USA: +1 646 787 9445 USA (Toll-Free): +1 855 979 6654 Canada: +1 613 699 6539 Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 294 2546 Germany (Local): +49 32 221 098 334 Netherlands (Local): +31 85 888 7233 Other International: +44 20 4587 0498 Participant access code 867536 To listen to the investor conference call using the Live Webcast Facility, please register at https:// www.investis-live.com/ires-reit/649ae88a9b8a600d00175da8/ddsaq We recommend you register for the Live Webcast Facility at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. Should you have difficulties accessing the Live Webcast Facility please contact your IT team or use the teleconference facility (referred to above) to dial in via telephone. It will not be possible to use the Live Webcast Facility to ask questions. The Company's Results Presentation will be available on the IRES website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/ reports-and-presentations/year/2023 A replay will be available after the call is completed using the following details.UK: 020 3936 3001 and International +44 203 936 3001. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 646903. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, 17 August 2023. For further information please contact: For Investor Relations: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 87 956 1138 Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 For Media Queries: Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250 About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group currently owns approximately 4,000 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: NOR TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 253842 EQS News ID: 1667135 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667135&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)