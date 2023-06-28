Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
28.06.23
08:13 Uhr
0,960 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
28.06.2023 | 08:31
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Notice of Interim Results

DJ Notice of Interim Results 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Notice of Interim Results 
28-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Release of 2023 Interim Results and 
 
Investor Conference Call 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or the "Company") today announces that it will be releasing its interim 
results for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023 at 7.00am BST (2.00am EST) on Thursday 3 August 2023. 
 
An investor conference call and webcast will be hosted by I-RES' management at 9.00am BST (4.00 am EST) on Thursday, 3 
August 2023. 
 
The details for this call are outlined below: 
 
Ireland: +353 1 691 7842 
Ireland (Toll-Free): +353 1800 816 490 
United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 4587 0498 
United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 800 358 1035 
USA: +1 646 787 9445 
USA (Toll-Free): +1 855 979 6654 
Canada: +1 613 699 6539 
Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 294 2546 
Germany (Local): +49 32 221 098 334 
Netherlands (Local): +31 85 888 7233 
Other International: +44 20 4587 0498 
 
Participant access code 867536 
 
To listen to the investor conference call using the Live Webcast Facility, please register at https:// 
www.investis-live.com/ires-reit/649ae88a9b8a600d00175da8/ddsaq 
 
We recommend you register for the Live Webcast Facility at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. Should you 
have difficulties accessing the Live Webcast Facility please contact your IT team or use the teleconference facility 
(referred to above) to dial in via telephone. It will not be possible to use the Live Webcast Facility to ask 
questions. 
 
The Company's Results Presentation will be available on the IRES website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/ 
reports-and-presentations/year/2023 
 
A replay will be available after the call is completed using the following details.UK: 020 3936 3001 and International 
+44 203 936 3001. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 646903. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, 
17 August 2023. 
 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
For Investor Relations: 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie   Tel: +353 (0) 87 956 1138 
Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer   Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 
 
 
For Media Queries: 
Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting   Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group currently owns approximately 4,000 
apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish 
living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and 
maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information 
at www.i-res.ie. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  253842 
EQS News ID:  1667135 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667135&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
