

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits declined sharply in May amid weak demand and falling producer prices, official data revealed on Wednesday.



Profits at industrial firms posted an annual decrease of 18.8 percent in January to May period, the National Bureau of Statistics said. However, this was slower than the 20.6 percent decline logged in January to April.



In the month of May, profits were down 12.6 percent from the last year. This followed an 18.2 percent decrease in April.



Negative growth in producer prices squeezed the margin. Data released earlier this month showed that factory gate prices declined at the fastest pace in more than six years in May. Producer prices were down 4.6 percent after a 3.6 percent decrease in April.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken