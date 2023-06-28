RelaDyne Acquires Michigan Petroleum Technologies

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / RelaDyne, the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services has acquired Michigan Petroleum Technologies, a petroleum distributor with an emphasis on industrial manufacturing, commercial fleet, and construction segments, in the Michigan geographic region.

Based in Port Huron, Michigan, Michigan Petroleum Technologies is a family business which was originally established in the 1930s. To meet the needs of a growing geographic presence, Secory Oil merged with White Oil in 1998, forming what is now Michigan Petroleum Technologies. Together, the combined companies have more than 80 years of petroleum distribution experience. As Michigan Petroleum Technologies expanded further into the geographic footprint of Southern Michigan, the company has continued to diversify the depth of its product and service offerings to best provide its customers with the most optimized experience possible. The evolution included expanding its current focus in the industrial manufacturing lubricant market, which includes major OEMs, and Tier One and Tier Two suppliers, while simultaneously providing its customers with extensive fuel and lubrication requirements for construction and fleet purposes.

"When searching for a company to do business with, we wanted a company that possessed a strong influence and differentiation in the commercial and industrial marketplace," said Brad Secory, President of Michigan Petroleum Technologies. "RelaDyne's heavy-duty and reliability services presence in the nation delivers that, along with a promising future as our two companies merge. Our customers, and our responsiveness to them, have always been our number one priority. We are certain with RelaDyne's strategic customer service and support team, we will now provide our customers with even more options to choose from, while concurrently attracting new customers toward our business. We are very excited about the future and where this will lead."

"The acquisition of Michigan Petroleum Technologies is a tremendous opportunity to expand our existing geographic footprint in our North region," said Larry Stoddard, President and CEO of RelaDyne. "We are excited to welcome the Michigan Petroleum Technologies team to the RelaDyne family! RelaDyne's commitment towards quality products and services, exceptional customer service, and a sustainable approach towards our environment aligns with MPT's values and principles, satisfying the existing customer base and appealing to new customers."

RelaDyne continues to be the "Acquirer of Choice" in the lubricants, fuel, and reliability services industry. "The acquisition of Michigan Petroleum Technologies provides an incredible opportunity to expand MPT's service offering within the Industrial Fluid Management sector," said David Schumacher, Chief Strategy & Operating Officer for RelaDyne. "With MPT's focus in the commercial and industrial segments, RelaDyne's Reliability Services are a perfect complement to an already exceptional service offering and will provide unmatched resources and technical capabilities to current and future customers in the state of Michigan. Most importantly, we are thrilled to partner with Brad and Lew Secory, Kim White and the entire Michigan Petroleum team."

About Michigan Petroleum Technologies

Based in Port Huron, Michigan, Michigan Petroleum Technologies is a family business established in the 1930s, with more than 80 years of petroleum distribution experience. As Michigan Petroleum Technologies expanded further into the geographic footprint of Southern Michigan, the company has continued to diversify the depth of its product and service offerings. This evolution included expanding its current focus in the industrial manufacturing lubricant market, which includes major OEMs, and Tier One and Tier Two suppliers, while simultaneously providing its customers with extensive fuel requirements for construction and fleet purposes.

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in North America. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 150 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders. Our core business, focused on lubrication excellence, is accomplished through offering unmatched products and services in which we improve the reliability and efficiency of our customer's equipment for increased profitability of their business. Through an understanding of each customer's specific needs, our team of dedicated Associates become a valued extension of their operations. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Oehler, RelaDyne

513-489-6000

SOURCE: RelaDyne

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763897/RelaDyne-Acquires-Michigan-Petroleum-Technologies