This new addition to the Endida technology stack aims to streamline service delivery and take their security outcomes to the next level.

Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, announced today that Endida, a leading supplier of next-generation cyber security platforms and services in the UK, has adopted Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform to enhance its cybersecurity services offerings.

Endida was born out of a vision to take the founder's 60 years of cybersecurity experience and deliver world-class security services to organizations of any size. Endida's philosophy is to show an organization where its vulnerabilities exist through an automated pen test, and then determine the appropriate services to offer that organization. "Security is not a one size fits all game, so we want to deliver what the organization needs to keep its business secure rather than a generic off-the-shelf solution that might still leave it vulnerable to attack," said Fiona Whyte, CEO of Endida.

Focused on the impact of automation and intelligence through machine learning (ML) on security, Endida has built a portfolio of technology solutions from cutting-edge vendors worldwide. "Adding a leading Open XDR platform to our tech stack is a natural fit and the next step for our business," added Whyte.

Unlike "closed XDR," which only works with the vendor's underlying tools, Open XDR enables organizations to keep leveraging their investments in existing security products, deploying Open XDR as a capstone to their security stack and ultimately increasing their security ROI.

This partnership enables Endida to expand its cybersecurity offerings by using the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform as the engine driving streamlined threat detection and response services. The multi-tier, multi-tenant architecture of the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform, combined with over 400 pre-built integrations that ship out of the box, means Endida security teams can quickly onboard new customers and integrate their relevant data sources quickly. With Stellar Cyber enablement included, Endida can begin delivering valuable insights and security outcomes to its customers within hours of onboarding them.

"We are excited about bringing Endida into the Stellar Cyber family of MSSPs," said Martin Panter, Regional Sales Director at Stellar Cyber. "At Stellar Cyber, we focus on bringing world-class security outcomes to the 99% of companies that are not fortunate enough to have massive security teams and budgets, and Endida has the same vision."

"We are very selective in the technology we add to our tech stack," said Whyte. "Once we saw what Stellar Cyber could do and how easy it is to use, we knew we had found the right platform to continue to evolve our services."

About Stellar Cyber

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

About Endida

Endida's cybersecurity solutions provide unmatched protection for safeguarding businesses in today's digital landscape. Endida brings the next generation of cybersecurity platforms and consulting services so that companies of all sizes can have access to advanced cyber resilience using the latest technology and techniques.

Endida combines advanced threat intelligence, behavioural analytics, and machine learning to proactively secure, monitor, and rapidly detect all known and unknown types of cybersecurity threats before they cause substantial damage. Our solutions include some of the most cutting-edge, but proven emergent technologies, including advanced data notarisation and automated penetration testing. https://www.endida.com/

