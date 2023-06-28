Galderma will present 59 abstracts at the 25th World Congress of Dermatology (WCD), demonstrating the strength of its commitment to advancing dermatology

Data from the pivotal phase III OLYMPIA 2 trial will be presented as a late-breaking abstract, demonstrating nemolizumab's rapidity of response in prurigo nodularis in the study 1

A dedicated acne symposium will feature new phase IV study data, investigating the efficacy and safety of trifarotene cream on acne and the risk of formation of acne scars 2

A separate symposium from Galderma's Sensitive Skincare Faculty, in collaboration with the George Washington University, will detail the most extensive profiling of sensitive skin ever done, in 10,000 people across five continents3

Galderma will be presenting 59 abstracts/posters from across its extensive portfolio at the 25th World Congress of Dermatology (WCD), reflecting its unrelenting dedication to delivering innovative solutions to advance dermatology for every skin story. Galderma is the only pure-play dermatology company with more than 40 years of heritage, and its significant presence at the congress underscores its leadership in this space. The WCD will take place in Singapore from July 3-8, 2023.

The latest data from the pivotal phase III OLYMPIA 2 trial will be presented as a late-breaking abstract on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM SGT in Room 330. The OLYMPIA 2 results to be presented include the rapidity and efficacy of nemolizumab monotherapy in treating prurigo nodularis in the study, with new data presented on the proportion of patients to achieve an itch-free state.1

The patient burden of acne-induced scarring will be explored in a dedicated symposium with results from the START study, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled split-face study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of trifarotene cream for preventing the risk of atrophic acne scar formation.2 Despite the burden of acne scars 47% of people with acne-induced scarring report having to adjust their daily lives to some degree and 32.2% report that scarring is more bothersome than the acne itself there is a lack of published evidence and guidelines for their prevention.4,5,6,7,8 Topline results demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in total atrophic acne scar count with trifarotene cream vs. vehicle treatment as early as week two, with a progressive and statistically significant difference up to week 24, and also a significantly higher proportion of patients achieving Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) success.2 The symposium, entitled 'New Perspectives on personalized management of acne and acne sequelae' will take place on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM SGT in Room 324-326.

A separate symposium entitled 'Diversity and inclusion in dermatology: ?A worldwide profiling of sensitive skin' will see Galderma's Sensitive Skincare Faculty, in collaboration with the George Washington University, present information from the most extensive global epidemiological study ever assessing and characterizing sensitive skin worldwide.3 The Galderma Sensitive Skincare Faculty brings together experts from across the globe with a mission to help people with sensitive skin to live better lives by focusing on three key pillars of research, innovation and engagement. Including more than 10,000 participants spread across seven countries and five continents, the outcome of the research is a much more diverse and inclusive understanding of global trends and specific nuances of sensitive skin sufferers.3 One of the most unexpected results was that self-declared darker skin tones reported the highest levels of very sensitive skin worldwide compared to fairer skin tones. From a symptom perspective, itching was the symptom experienced by most individuals having sensitive skin.3 The symposium will take place on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 12:45 PM SGT in Room 324-326.

"The extent of our presence at the WCD this year with nearly 60 abstracts/posters being presented really exemplifies the strength of our dedication and offering in dermatology. We're looking forward to another opportunity to connect and learn from the community, and to share the latest updates from our innovative, science-based portfolio and scientific activities." BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI, M.D., Ph.D. GLOBAL HEAD OF R&D GALDERMA

Healthcare professionals can also learn more during two other Galderma-sponsored symposia taking place on:

Thursday, July 6, 2023 12:45-2:15 PM SGT Thinking differently about atopic dermatitis: Is it time to evolve our paradigms? Room 324-326, Level 3 Friday, July 7, 2023 12:45-2:15 PM SGT What's on the horizon for prurigo nodularis? Navigating new data Room 324-326, Level 3

More details on Galderma's scientific presentations at WCD can be found here

