Introducing House of 0.0% - a collection of alcohol-free products, designed to be delicious, from the brands you know and love

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer 2023 is set to be one of the best tasting yet… Introducing House of 0.0%, a curated collection of alcohol-free drinks from the brands you know and love. Discover quality taste and flavour in these alcohol-free alternatives.

If you want to explore the House of 0.0% collection, head down to Bkmringham Bullring Birmingham between 10am - 8pm on 1st - 2nd July, where you can taste a range of alcohol-free House of 0.0% products for FREE, but be quick, as samples are limited! Better yet, enjoy 20% off with the code "HOUSEOFZERO" on any purchase below (The discount is valid between 12:00 AM on 03/06/2023 until 14/07/2023 included. Full General T&Cs apply).

Seedlip Grove 42 is a light and refreshing spirit with notes of citrus and orange and hints of ginger and lemongrass. The versatile flavours of Seedlip Grove 42 make it a perfect drink to be enjoyed all summer long with tonic or incorporated into a delicious cocktail.

[0.0% ABV | 70cl | RRP £26.00]

Tanqueray 0.0% is a citrus and juniper led alcohol-free alternative allowing you to experience the joy of Tanqueray flavours, without the alcohol. Best enjoyed with premium tonic as the base to your favourite cocktails.

[0.0% ABV | 70cl | RRP £17.00]

Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla 0.0% Alcohol Free Spirit is the latest delicious new innovation from Tanqueray, offering a bold, bittersweet taste of the sun-soaked Mediterranean with balanced, zesty flavours of Sevilla orange, orange blossom and Tanqueray London Dry's core botanicals. Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla 0.0% Alcohol Free Spirit is the perfect alcohol-free option as we approach the summer season!

[0.0% ABV | 70cl | RRP £18.00]

Gordon's Pink 0.0% delivers the bold taste of Gordon's balanced with raspberry and strawberry flavours. Gordon's Pink 0.0% is expertly created to deliver all of the taste with none of the alcohol.

[0.0% ABV | 70cl | RRP £16.00]

Gordon's 0.0% is made using the finest distilled botanicals, just like the original alcoholic Gordon's London Dry Gin. Gordon's 0.0% provides the bold, juniper led character you'd expect from Gordon's. The perfect alcohol-free alternative to your usual choice of Gordon's & tonic.

[0.0% ABV | 70cl | RRP £15.00]

Guinness 0.0% boasts a beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour and the unique dark colour that Guinness is known for. Making absolutely no compromise on flavour, it's all the taste of Guinness just without the alcohol.

[0.0% ABV | 440ml per can | £5.00 for 4 cans]

House of 0.0%, alcohol-free, designed to be delicious.

Please drink responsibly and do not forward to anyone under the legal purchase age. For more information, images or product samples, please contact:

