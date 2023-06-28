Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28
[28.06.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.06.23
IE00BN4GXL63
23,839,000.00
EUR
0
208,353,946.01
8.74
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.06.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
889,367.62
88.2309
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.06.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,747,313.16
101.854
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.06.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,955,474.88
107.9605
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.06.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,952,686.53
105.6584
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.06.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,517,974.55
102.7569
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.06.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,177,339.92
97.1012
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.06.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,731,349.36
9.1105
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.06.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,505,019.19
10.226
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.06.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,763,198.09
10.0982
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.06.23
IE000JL9SV51
4,275,630.00
USD
624,370.0000
42,641,485.06
9.9731
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.06.23
IE000BQ3SE47
777,000.00
SEK
0
77,373,612.03
99.5799