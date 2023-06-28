EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Energie AG Oberösterreich
/ Release of Financial Reports
Energie AG Oberösterreich hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: English
Address: https://www.energieag.at/semiannualfinancialreport2023
Remarks:
The Semi-Annual Financial Report 2022/2023 of Energie AG Oberösterreich is now available for download at the company's website under
https://www.energieag.at/semiannualfinancialreport2023
28.06.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Energie AG Oberösterreich
|Böhmerwaldstraße 3, Postfach 298
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1667263 28.06.2023 CET/CEST