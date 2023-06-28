Xiatech and OneStock launch the world's first survey to quantify the business value of MACH technologies

Adyen, Bloomreach, commercetools, Mercaux and the MACH Alliance support global initiative to benchmark the benefits of modern business technology architecture

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiatech , the pioneer of the world's first ML-powered composable Hyper-Integration Platform, Xfuze, and OneStock , market-leading Distributed Order Management specialists, have launched the world's most comprehensive end-user survey that will quantify the business value of composability and, specifically, future-proof MACH technologies.

Supported by Adyen , Bloomreach , commercetools , Mercaux and the MACH Alliance , insight from this first-of-its-kind global survey will enable organisations to benchmark the success of their business technology implementations using Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native software-as-a-service and Headless (MACH) technologies.

"This survey will help business and technology teams to assess, benchmark and further plan the next steps in their digital transformation strategy so they deliver the greatest return on MACH-related technology investments," said Jonathan Summerfield, CEO of Xiatech . "We are proud to lead this initiative with OneStock, to quantify the business value of MACH technologies."

The " Business Value of MACH Technologies Survey " will close on 15 September 2023, with the results published in early October 2023 during a global webinar featuring industry experts.

"The adoption of MACH technologies continues to accelerate as organisations see the benefits and, yet, no one has looked into its true business value, until now," said Romulus Grigoras, CEO, OneStock . "We are excited to be working with Xiatech and members of the MACH Alliance to quantify the impact MACH-certified technologies are having on the success of organisations around the world."

Casper Rasmussen, President of the MACH Alliance , commented: "MACH adoption is a growing focus for business and technology leaders because it is empowering organisations to move faster and with agility. We support this survey and the work of Xiatech, OneStock and other members of the MACH Alliance who are focused on promoting the business value of MACH technologies."

Members of the MACH Alliance supporting this important initiative include:

"It is critical for businesses to be able to predict and quantify the value of their MACH technology investments. The results of the research will help answer many questions business and technology teams are asking including: what results should we expect from adopting MACH technologies, and what other value can be expected in the future." - Brian Walker, Member of the Executive Advisory Board, MACH, and Chief Strategy Officer at Bloomreach

"Delivering superior business results to customers has been a goal of MACH-based companies since the creation of the MACH architecture. commercetools is excited to support the MACH business value survey with Xiatech and OneStock to provide clear, objective data about the positive impact MACH technologies bring to customers." - Chris Holley, Global Director, ISV Programs, commercetools, Inc .

. "Xiatech and OneStock, with the active support from the MACH Alliance community, are conducting a crucial survey on quantifying the business value of MACH technologies. We strongly believe retailers must embrace MACH principles to thrive in the digital landscape. By integrating these capabilities into physical stores, they can unlock seamless, omnichannel experiences. At Mercaux, we're proud to offer our MACH-certified solution, empowering retailers with frictionless customer journeys online and in-store, shaping the future of retail ." - David Miller, CMO , Mercaux

." - "As the adoption of MACH technologies accelerates, it is vital that we can quantify the value for businesses. We are delighted to support this research and work with fellow members of the MACH Alliance to deepen our understanding of the impact to date, and what businesses can expect in the future. We know that education and learning are key to success for the MACH Alliance, so we are looking forward to seeing the results of this comprehensive survey." - Alex Speke, Commercial Partnerships Manager, Adyen

Take the Business Value of MACH survey today

Participants of the"Business Value of MACH Technologies Survey" will receive a complimentary copy of the final report at the end of September 2023. The findings of the survey will be discussed in a global webinar in early October. Click here to take the survey.

The user guide to creating a composable business

To help organisations assess, plan and implement a composable business strategy, Xiatech's team of experts has written a free user guide that answers important questions such as, "Why you need a composable business today," "What are the building blocks to developing composable business" and "How to establish a composable architecture to power your organisation." The user guide can be viewed here .

About Xiatech

Xiatech shortens time-to-insights, accelerates digital transformation, and extends the value of legacy technology investments by providing organisations with Xfuze, the world's first ML-powered composable Hyper-Integration Platform that innovativelyconnects systems, creates a single view of data and delivers actionable insights in one solution. Developed for the Hyper-Connected economy, Xiatech powers Hyper-Integrated organisations by unifying system integration, process automation, data management, continuous insights and advanced analytics so business and technology professionals have the tools and data to make real-time decisions. To learn more about how organisations are quickly generating value in weeks, visit www.xiatech.co.uk.

About OneStock

OneStock is Europe's market-leading distributed order management system provider. We help retailers unlock their full omnichannel potential and power some of the world's most convenient shopping experiences. Our cloud-native SaaS solution improves operational efficiency, increases online revenue and enhances customer experience.

A single view of inventory across all stock locations enables our clients to maximise sales opportunities, enhance fulfilment options, optimise order orchestration, create new omnichannel capabilities, seamlessly manage returns and analyse business performance. OneStock is a proud member of the MACH Alliance and provides best-of-breed solutions for many brands, including: Pets at Home, Jigsaw, Hackett, The Perfume Shop, Dune and Moss. For more information, visit www.onestock-retail.com .

