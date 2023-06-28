Imperial Wealth Planning GmbH: The Untapped Benefits of 3rd Pillar Pensions in Switzerland - IWP

SCHWYZ, Switzerland, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning for retirement is crucial to ensure financial stability and independence in old age. In Switzerland, the pension system is built upon three pillars, with the 3rd pillar pensions playing a vital role in helping individuals save for their own futures.

One of the key advantages of 3rd pillar pensions, specifically pillar 3a, is the opportunity for tax deductions. Contributions made to pillar 3a pensions are deductible from income tax, resulting in significant tax savings. On average, individuals can save between CHF 1,500 to CHF 3,500 per year. These tax benefits provide an excellent incentive to save for retirement while simultaneously reducing the overall tax burden.

Both pillar 3a and pillar 3b pensions offer individuals the option to invest their contributions in interchangeable funds, ETFs, and securities. This flexibility allows individuals to tailor their portfolios to maximize returns according to their risk appetite and investment goals. Over time, the pension fund can benefit from capital growth and compound interest, helping build a substantial retirement nest egg.

Pillar 3a and pillar 3b pensions offer different levels of accessibility. With pillar 3a, funds can be accessed under certain conditions such as retirement, disability, or home purchase. On the other hand, pillar 3b provides complete freedom, allowing individuals to use the funds for any purpose at any time. This flexibility makes 3rd pillar pensions an ideal savings vehicle not only for retirement but also for higher education or wealth accumulation.

Both types of 3rd pillar pensions can be withdrawn if individuals leave Switzerland or retained within the country if they move overseas. This portability ensures that accumulated savings are not lost and can continue to grow wherever individuals go. Additionally, both pillar 3a and pillar 3b pensions offer the option of a capital guarantee, protecting investments from market risks and ensuring a certain level of security.

The advantages of the 3rd pillar in Switzerland are numerous. These pensions provide tax benefits, investment opportunities, financial flexibility, and portability. When exploring the available options and tailoring a solution to meet specific needs, seeking guidance from an experienced team can be invaluable. Start planning early and take advantage of the benefits offered by 3rd pillar pensions to ensure a prosperous future.

Imperial Wealth Planning GmbH

Contact: James Austin

Phone: +41 (0) 55 416 26 46

Email: team@iwp.ch

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-untapped-benefits-of-3rd-pillar-pensions-in-switzerland---iwp-301865487.html