Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Björnman Tommi

Suominen Corporation June 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)



Tommi Björnman has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.

Acquisitions on June 22, 2023:

Total amount 8,859 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8552

Acquisitions on June 27, 2023:

Total amount 173 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.7200

Acquisitions in total:

Total amount 9,032 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8527

Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tommi Björnman

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 34103/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5209 Unit price: 2.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 2650 Unit price: 2.86 EUR

(3): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.87 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 8859 Volume weighted average price: 2.85525 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 173 Unit price: 2.72 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 173 Volume weighted average price: 2.72 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.