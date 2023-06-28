Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
28.06.2023 | 10:13
Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU LN) 
Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
28-Jun-2023 / 09:42 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 27-Jun-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.7735 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6620850 
CODE: CNEU LN 
ISIN: LU2343997487 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:      LU2343997487 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CNEU LN 
Sequence No.:  253910 
EQS News ID:  1667449 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667449&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2023 03:42 ET (07:42 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
