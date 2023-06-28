In 2022, the illicit market in the European Union continued its growing trend, rising by an estimated 0.7%, mainly driven by increases in countries like France and Belgium.

France remains the largest illicit market in the EU and now accounts for 47% of total illicit cigarette consumption in the region. An estimated 8 billion illicit cigarettes consumed in France were counterfeited products.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today warns about increasing rates of illicit cigarette consumption in the European Union (EU), which are depriving governments of billions in tax revenues and eroding tobacco control policies. PMI calls for a reassessment of policy choices that may be contributing to the year-over-year growth of the illicit market in the region and for innovative approaches that can help drive millions away from continued smoking to be considered.

The 2022 KPMG annual study on illicit cigarette consumption in the EU, U.K., Norway, Switzerland, Moldova and Ukraine, commissioned by Philip Morris Products SA, reveals that 35.8 billion illicit cigarettes were consumed across the EU alone, causing governments the loss of an estimated €11.3 billion in tax revenue-8.5% more than in 2021. The growth of the illicit market in the EU was partly driven by the continued rise of counterfeit consumption, which reached its highest level ever recorded. Notably, the vast majority of counterfeits (61.5%) were consumed in France.

"Some countries unwilling to embrace innovation and make better alternatives to cigarettes available to adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking continue to rely on policies that have contributed to the current state of illicit trade. The cost of ignoring the negative impact of illicit cigarettes on adult smokers, and on public health, is too high to turn a blind eye to," stated Gregoire Verdeaux, senior vice president of External Affairs, PMI. "It has truly become a 'made in the EU' problem, as fake cigarettes are being manufactured, distributed, sold, and consumed in countries within the EU, undermining efforts to reduce and eliminate cigarette smoking-and public health goals altogether."

According to interviews with law enforcement agencies included in the KPMG report, the production and distribution of counterfeit cigarettes within EU borders is increasing, with criminal organizations centering their activities toward higher-taxed and higher-priced EU member states and gaining larger profits. Countries such as Belgium, Denmark, France, and Germany are witnessing a growth in cigarette seizures and raids on clandestine manufacturing operations.

"The KPMG report clearly shows how the growth of the illicit cigarette market poses an existential threat to the industry's sustainability and transformation in Europe. We can observe how the illicit cigarette problem in the EU has become highly concentrated in a handful of countries, where governments have not embraced innovative approaches to effectively deter millions from continued smoking," added Verdeaux. "Traditional tobacco control policies are simply not enough. Aggressive fiscal policies, prohibitionist approaches, and lack of deterrence in countries like France and Belgium are only benefitting criminals and pushing adult smokers toward the black market."

Despite the overall illicit consumption increase, the KPMG study notes that the majority of EU members- 21 out of 27 countries-experienced a stable or declining share of illicit cigarette consumption in 2022. Excluding France, overall illicit consumption in the remaining markets in the study declined by 7.5%, largely due to decreases in Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Romania. Particularly, in countries like Poland and Romania, illicit consumption reached the lowest-ever incidence since KPMG began publishing its annual studies.

"Effective policymaking, fiscal calendars, deterrent penalties, and impactful enforcement are enabling several EU member states to experience a decline in the consumption of illicit cigarettes," said Massimo Andolina, president Europe region at PMI. "In other countries, it is unfortunate to witness the legal market shifting toward one that is run by criminal networks, which attest to the failure of disproportionate tax increases, and regulatory frameworks that do not contemplate the principle of risk differentiation. The KPMG report should serve as a wake-up call for regulators and policymakers in the EU to consider that millions of consumers are relying on the black market to continue smoking."

Moldova and Ukraine were included in the KPMG report for the first time. The 2022 findings placed Ukraine as the second-largest market in Europe for illicit cigarette consumption, with 7.4 billion cigarettes, behind France's 16.9 billion. The share of illicit cigarettes in Ukraine has followed an increasing trend since 2018-in 2022, one out of five cigarettes consumed stemmed from the illicit market. The third-largest illicit market in Europe is the U.K., with 5.9 billion illicit cigarettes, on the rise since 2020.

"In these times of economic hardship, with inflation putting extra pressure on consumer purchasing power, we need robust law enforcement, comprehensive regulatory approaches and forward-thinking policies that can help improve the lives of millions of adults who continue to smoke," noted Verdeaux. "This includes the adoption of differentiated policies on alternatives to cigarettes, including access to information about better alternatives, and smoke-free products that are available and affordable for all. No one should be left behind."

Note to editors

For PMI, eliminating the illicit tobacco trade has been a long-standing priority. We rely on the latest technology to secure our supply chain and protect our products, while implementing preventive and protective measures to fight illicit trade and working with public and private sectors to advance efforts against this global issue. PMI continues to support relevant regulations like the FCTC Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products and the EU Tobacco Products Directives' tracking-and-tracing provisions.

The KPMG report estimates the size and scale of illicit cigarette consumption, known as counterfeit contraband (C&C), which includes illicit whites. The annual study defines these in its glossary as follows:

Contraband: "Genuine products that have been either bought in a lower-tax country and exceed legal border limits or acquired without taxes for export purposes to be illegally re-sold (for financial profit) in a higher priced market."

Counterfeit: "Cigarettes that are illegally manufactured and sold by a party other than the original trademark owner."

Illicit whites: "Cigarettes that are usually manufactured legally in one country/market, but that evidence suggests have been smuggled across borders during their transit to the destination market under review where they have limited or no legal distribution and are sold without payment of tax."

More information about the share incidence of each illicit category is available on page 12 of the KPMG report.

