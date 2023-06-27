NeoGames SA: NeoGames Announces CFO Transition

LUXEMBOURG, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) ("NeoGames" or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today the appointment of Motti Gil as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2023, subject to certain regulatory approvals. Mr. Gil will succeed Raviv Adler who is stepping down effective July 31, 2023 to pursue another opportunity. In the interim, Mr. Gil and Mr. Adler will be working closely to ensure a seamless transition.



Mr. Gil is a seasoned executive, who brings over 20 years of global financial and operational experience to the position. Since 2016, he has served as the CFO of Aspire Global, including five years as a publicly listed company, prior to its acquisition by NeoGames. Prior to joining Aspire, he spent seven years as the CFO of GoNet Systems, a wireless technology company which followed positions as a finance executive and controller in the telecom technology industry, in private and publicly listed companies. Mr. Gil began his career with Ernst & Young.

Moti Malul, CEO of NeoGames commented, "Motti Gil has been with the Company for seven years with much of that time spent as the CFO of the publicly-listed Aspire Global Group prior to the merger last year. He has continually demonstrated exceptional financial acumen and leadership skills throughout his tenure. He remains instrumental in overseeing critical financial operations and has strong relationships with key stakeholders. Motti is the ideal candidate to step into this role at this time."

Mr. Malul also expressed his utmost gratitude and sincere appreciation for Mr. Adler's contributions, "We cannot overstate the immense impact Raviv has had on NeoGames' success. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights, and exceptional leadership have been instrumental in shaping our Company and in delivering value for our shareholders. We are genuinely thrilled for Raviv as he embarks upon a new opportunity, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games - one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

