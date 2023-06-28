Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKN7 | ISIN: BE0974294267 | Ticker-Symbol: 3NY1
Frankfurt
28.06.23
08:13 Uhr
0,121 Euro
-0,004
-2,81 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYRSTAR NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYRSTAR NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1290,13511:31
0,1280,13609:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.06.2023 | 00:01
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyrstar NV - Results of the annual general shareholders' meetings held on 27 June 2023

Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV - Results of the annual general shareholders' meetings held on 27 June 2023

27 June 2023 at 11.55 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") held its annual general shareholders' meeting ("AGM") in Brussels today.

The AGM did not have an attendance quorum requirement for the items on the agenda. The shareholders' meeting approved all items on the agenda of the AGM with the exception of the agenda item seeking the appointment of Mr. Thierry Buytaert as an independent director of the Company.

About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs and Legal / Company Secretaryanthony.simms@nyrstarnv.be


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.