Grieg Seafood ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 4.50 today

The shares in Grieg Seafood ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 4.50 as from today, 28 June 2023.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
